Personally, fall is my favorite season. I love the color of the leaves and trees, changing and falling, the weather, Ugg’s season, being bundled up, and participating in the various activities that fall has. One thing though, I am not a big fan of Halloween. Despite this, I enjoy engaging in other activities during the fall.

During fall, there are so many treats and snacks to make that I absolutely love! You can never go wrong with a nice cup of hot chocolate (with milk of course), adding whipped cream, and making s’mores. The good thing about s’mores is that sometimes you don’t even have to go outside and make them. You’re able to stay in, use the fireplace, stove, or warm them up in the microwave! I believe the number one baking activity to participate in is making apple pie with a side of vanilla ice cream after going to the apple orchard.

I love attending fall festivals and themed amusements parks with different types of small rides, petting zoos, and pumpkin patches. They have so much chocolate, candy apples, the smell of popcorn, apple cider drinks, and apple cider donuts.

Other enjoyable must do activities include painting and carving pumpkins, watching and going to football games, and also watching movies. I’ll save ranking my favorite movies for another day!