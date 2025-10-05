Do You Need Your Puffer Yet: Here are 4 Fall Fashion Tips for You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Autumn is approaching! And with the temperature dropping and the sunshine decreasing, it is time to change your wardrobe. Here are some of our fall picks for 2025.

1. Earmuffs

Earmuffs are the most underutilized autumn & winter fashion piece. Earmuffs have not and will never go out of style (at least not while I’m around). Not only do they keep your face warm, but they also add a much-needed flair to simpler outfits. When paired with the other items on this list, they can take an outfit from basic to chic.

Additionally, some companies make Bluetooth earmuffs, so you can listen to music while keeping your ears warm.

2. fur Coats

Though winter technically starts towards the end of December, I fear everyone will need to have a coat by November 1st. As a New Yorker, when I came to Hampton University, I bought two coats. One for fashion, and the other for warmth.

Since Y2K is back on the rise, I recommend buying a coat with fur, whether it’s a full fur, or a shearling coat. I also recommend buying a puffer for warmth, preferably in a neutral color (my go-to is always black), so it goes with everything.

3. Uggs… LITERALLY ANY KIND!

Everybody loves Uggs, whether they’re the Tasmin’s, the tall Uggs, the classics, or whichever. Uggs are necessary for this time of year. They’re also very convenient. On a cold day, you don’t have to worry about layering up socks to keep your feet warm. You can just slip your boots on and be on your way.

In addition to “puffas”, every New Yorker has at least one pair of Uggs, so when I came to Virginia, I made sure to bring two pairs for the winter. At first, I was nervous because it was such a hot summer. But when the weather dropped, it DROPPED!

Therefore, I definitely recommend purchasing a pair of Uggs, or at the very least, a warm pair of boots for the winter times.

4. WARM HATS

As a year-round lover and wearer of hats, I believe they are such an important part of your wardrobe, especially in the colder months. Fuzzy hats have been growing in popularity, and they are so versatile.

You can get hats with ears, crochet/knitted hats, or just plain ‘ole beanies. Regardless, they are fashionable, timeless, and can go with every outfit.

I love to do a neutral outfit and add a colorful hat (and sometimes a scarf). I feel like it is the perfect way to elevate an outfit.

While these tips are very helpful, the most important thing is to stay warm during these upcoming months. And don’t be afraid to be stylish on a budget!!!