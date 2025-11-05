Celebrating Essence and Ceremony: Two Perspectives on the Royal Coronation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hampton University’s Mister and Miss Coronation is one of the most anticipated events of the week, as it’s a part of the kickoff of the festivities. It serves as a night of tradition, celebration, and school spirit. But beyond the crowns and cheers, the experience means something different to everyone who attends. From the eagerness of the inductees and the pride of their supporters to the behind-the-scenes work of organizers within our Student Leadership Training Program, and the reflections of attendees, each perspective adds a unique layer to the story of coronation. This article, a collaborative piece by Cheyenne Walker and Sanaa Carmen Wells, takes a look at these different perspectives and shows how one unforgettable night can mean something so unique to everyone on campus.

Cheyenne’s Perspective:

As a student just watching the Royal Coronation, I saw more than just crowns and sashes; I saw confidence, nerves, and pride all mixed together. It gives me a certain feeling of reassurance within our Hampton culture to know that coronation is an ongoing tradition. As a freshman, I didn’t care much for Royal Coronation. This was simply because I didn’t understand all the work, production, and practice that go into it. Honestly, I thought of the event as a basic starter for Homecoming season. However, sitting in the audience this year made things feel ten times different. The elegance of watching other Hamptonians grace the stage, representing their organizations, truly made me realize that Homecoming season is here. The event makes students embark on leadership, legacy, and the true spirit that makes Hampton feel like our home.

Additionally, this year’s coronation felt more heartwarming because I knew so many students were being inducted. From organizations like Majestic Dance Troupe, to Northpac Region, and New Era Modeling Troupe, I felt ecstatic to celebrate with all of my friends. Seeing them with a feeling of joy on their faces while gracing the stage made it very easy to celebrate them. Better yet, knowing them personally added a layer of pride and excitement that I hadn’t felt freshman year. Every smile, every wave to the crowd, and every confident step on stage felt more meaningful because I understood the dedication it took to get there. These types of moments really make you appreciate the earned support because of all the countless hours of practice and preparation and seeing it all come together made the experience feel alive and genuine.

Watching this year’s Coronation on a deeper level made me realize it’s more than just a tradition or a showcase of talent; it’s a testament to community and legacy at Hampton. Even back in my hometown, Brooklyn, New York, there aren’t any events that relate to the substance and essence of coronation. I learned the true meaning of expressing gratitude and poise in a physical yet vulnerable way. The night felt like a reminder that each of us has the ability to leave a mark, contribute to the culture, and inspire those who will follow. By the end of the event, I didn’t just feel like an observer, I felt like a participant in a tradition that honors our past, our present, and our potential for the future. It even made me consider wanting to become a Miss of one of my organizations. This was a lesson learned, a worthwhile experience to watch, and a legacy to carry on.

Sanaa’s Perspective:

Ignorantly, in my first year on campus, I did not see the importance of the Mister and Miss Coronation, which made me not attend. With this being my second year on campus, and having not only the honor of being inducted but to view my friends being inducted as well, it made this year’s event all the more special to me. This year, I have the privilege of serving as Miss WHOV TV & FM, Hampton University’s student-led television and radio broadcasting stations, which gave me a front-row view of the excitement and energy of the event. From the anticipation backstage, to the cheers of the audience, every moment gave me a deeper appreciation for the tradition and for what it means to be part of Hampton University royalty.

Leading up to the event, we had different rehearsals and workshops for the participants, to practice our walks, make us more comfortable being presented to such a large crowd, and give us the rundown of the show. Luckily; my Mister, Arthur Greene, was a participant in the Mister Ivy pageant, so he was able to guide me on how my “Coronation Walk” should look. On the day of the coronation, the event took a while to start, which was a bit discouraging at first, but it ended up giving me a chance to really connect with the other Misses. We joked around, shared stories, and just relaxed together, and those quiet moments made stepping onto the stage feel less intimidating and more like being part of a small, supportive community. When I finally stepped on stage, I could barely see anyone in the audience. Of course, people always say that, but they were actually right! It was almost funny how all the preparation, the nerves, and the rehearsals boiled down to about forty-five seconds on stage, and then it was over before I even realized it. Just like that, the moment had passed, and it was time to step off and let the next person have their turn.

Through all of the frenzy of the event, I couldn’t help but notice how hard a member of the Green Dawson Wilson Student Leadership Training Program, the organization that helped coordinate the event, was working. This student is Hilary Clark, and she was willing to share her perspective on this memorable event.

What was your role in putting together the coronation event?

Clark: For Coronation, I helped run rehearsals, checked in participants, and made sure everyone was in the correct order for the procession.

Walk me through what your day looked like during coronation.

Clark: We arrived and checked in each participant, ensuring they had their name cards and were lined up in the correct order. During the event, we made sure each couple went on stage at the right time.

What was something that most people in the audience wouldn’t realize was happening behind the scenes?

Clark: Probably the amount of planning and rehearsal required to make sure the production ran smoothly.

As we reflect on this year’s coronation, it’s clear that the event holds a special place in both of our hearts. As Hampton students, we both learned valuable lessons of holding true essence, character, and being supported by one another. From Sanaa’s perspective as a participant, Coronation was the culmination of countless hours of preparation, practice, and perseverance. From my perspective, Coronation was an elegant way to celebrate my peers, while also basking in the royalty of the event.

Together, our experiences show that Coronation is more than just crowns, titles, or performances. It’s a shared celebration of community, representation, and growth. A tradition that will leave a mark on our hearts forever.