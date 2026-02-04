Black Girl Content Creators You Should Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Social media has flourished into a powerful force that touches nearly every part of our lives. We use it for everything, from niche beauty tips and mental health insights to a much-needed laugh at the end of a long day. As Black History Month begins, what better way to celebrate the month than to give flowers to the Black influencers who are shaping culture, setting trends, and truly keeping it real.

Here are my favorite Black girl influencers, and it would truly be a shame for you not to know them:

Jaebabylacy

She combines awareness with empowerment, taking the role of your big sister and your much-needed “girl talk” buddy. Her deep, one-to-one long-form videos will drive you to feel a new type of “wokeness”, making you second-guess many pop-culture and life moments. My favorite thing about her account is that she is a proud Black woman defender! Scrolling through her TikTok page, you’ll see many stitch videos where she gives her take on other videos posted throughout the app. She is an unbothered queen, not afraid of expressing her opinions that may be unpopular to a few of the girlies.

Check her out: https://www.tiktok.com/@jaebabylacy?_r=1&_t=ZT-93XcXYeytdV

Katshiaantonio

If you’re into “pretty girl” content, this one is for you. Katshia mainly posts beauty content, ranging from fashion to makeup to even just going viral for lip-syncing on TikTok. I love her account because of how relatable it is: just a college girl who loves getting ready and looking cute! And I will admit, sometimes I scroll through her account just to get new hairstyle ideas.

She not only is on TikTok, but also posts occasionally to YouTube — her storytime videos will have you wishing for more content.

Check her out: https://www.tiktok.com/@katshiaantonio?_r=1&_t=ZT-93XcYeQ0Y2J

Sanajionaeee

Sanaji is my favorite college content TikTok girly. She mainly posts vlogs or beauty and fashion tips content. I personally love her vlog content because it’s so relatable as a college student who also has busy days, trying to juggle work commitments with a social life. Her video editing is also very aesthetically pleasing, so much so that I wouldn’t be surprised if you catch yourself scrolling through her account for hours.

Check her out: https://www.tiktok.com/@sanaijonaeee?_r=1&_t=ZT-93XcbHpoYiT

Axaila

My favorite fashionista! If you’re ever looking for unique, girly outfit inspo, she’s for you. Azalia comes up with the cutest fits that are unthinkable to the average person (like me). I think I came across Azalia’s account in 2020, and I’ve been following her since! Her funny, cutesy, relatable character will make anyone fall in love with her account. She seriously is just for the girls!

Check her out: https://www.tiktok.com/@axaila?_r=1&_t=ZT-93XcbEKPgAh

Thyriifrazer

She is the big sister you never thought you needed — bringing you all the hygiene tips, from proper ways to shave, to educating you on everything women’s health. She also leads with authenticity, openly posting content with pimples on her face and stretch marks to make the girls remember that social media isn’t real and they are not alone in their insecurities. Her big sister’s advice helps grow those insecurities into confidence.

Check her out: https://www.tiktok.com/@thyriifrazier?_r=1&_t=ZT-93XcggPDy73