Balancing FOMO and Fun During Homecoming Season at an HBCU

There’s nothing like Homecoming at an HBCU. From the tailgates and step shows to the late-night kickbacks that somehow turn into 3 a.m. Waffle House runs, Homecoming is a time. It’s culture, tradition, and family all rolled into one weekend. But for every student trying to enjoy it, there’s also that little voice saying, “Girl, you’ve still got work to do.”

Balancing FOMO and fun isn’t easy, especially when you’re surrounded by so much energy. But the truth is, the same drive that got you to college is the same discipline that’ll help you enjoy it to the fullest.

1. Play Hard, Work Harder

Jobs, leadership roles, internships, org commitments–the grind doesn’t stop just because it’s Homecoming week.

Yes, you should go to that concert, hit the tailgate, and make memories that’ll last for years. But don’t let a week of fun throw off your grind. If you’ve got a shift, a class, or an assignment due, handle that first. The party will still be there when you clock out. You might walk in at 11 p.m. instead of 7, but that’s okay; it hits differently when you’ve earned it. There’s peace in knowing you can enjoy yourself without worrying about what’s waiting on you later.

2. Romanticize the Hustle; Because That’s the Real Goal

It’s easy to glamorize the outfits, reunions, and tailgates, but the real flex is being the alumna who worked her way to the other side of it. You have to hustle to get to that degree, to one day walk across campus not as a student stressing about midterms, but as a graduate giving back to the next generation.

Romanticize that–-the grind. Every late night, every missed party, every shift you take instead of turning up is one step closer to the moment when you’ll come back for Homecoming wearing your alumni badge with pride, knowing you built this life yourself.

3. Understand That “Missing Out” Isn’t Losing Out

Sometimes, saying no is actually saying yes; to rest, to peace, or to a bigger goal. If you skip one night to catch up on work or save money, that doesn’t mean you’re not a part of the moment. It means you’re pacing yourself. There’s power in knowing when to show up and when to sit one out. You don’t have to be everywhere to be in it.

4. Protect Your Energy, Not Just Your Schedule

Homecoming week can drain you if you’re not careful. You’re seeing everybody–old friends, exes, cousins, line sisters, mentors–all at once. It’s sensory overload. Don’t force yourself to attend everything just because your group chat is. Go where the energy feels right, where you feel seen and celebrated. There’s nothing worse than being at a lit event but mentally checked out.

5. Network With Intention

One of the biggest gems that often gets overlooked? Homecoming is a networking goldmine. Alumni come back with stories, opportunities, (money), and open doors.

That person you see at the fashion show or in the library while you’re getting in a quick study session, might be working at the very company you dream of joining. Introduce yourself. Ask questions. Exchange contacts. Follow up after the week dies down. You never know who’s watching your drive or how a five-minute conversation can shift your career trajectory.

6. Give Yourself Permission to Do Both

Homecoming week can get busy fast, so balance has to be intentional. If you know the parade is Saturday morning, finish that essay Friday night. If your shift runs late, use that free hour before work to knock out an assignment or catch up on emails.

Treat fun as a reward, not a distraction. The week feels better when you know you’ve already handled your business. It’s easier to enjoy the events, the music, and the moments when you’re not thinking about what’s still on your to-do list.

At an HBCU, Homecoming isn’t just about being outside. It’s also about being proud of the discipline that got you here. The real flex isn’t who went to every event. It’s who showed up to both the function and their future prepared.