Avoiding Burnout 101; Your Guide to a Stress-Free Homecoming

You’ve got three outfits to choose from, six assignments due at 11:59pm, and the most highly anticipated tailgate to attend. Yes, it all sounds exciting, but it can become very overwhelming. Homecoming season is right around the corner– which means plenty of fun that also comes with a lot of stress and potential burnout. However, many students tend to forget that there are ways to dodge this burnout feeling that’s trying to creep up!

Not sure how to avoid burnout during the biggest week of college season? It’s perfectly fine, I’ve got you covered!

There are three steps you need to remember, so grab your notebook, your favorite pencil, and possibly an energy drink. We’re diving straight in!

Embracing the spirit

The first step is pretty simple: Embracing the spirit of Homecoming week! This is a week that everyone on campus has been waiting for, from setting hair appointments to making sure your Fashion Nova package arrived at the warehouse on time.

There’s no feeling like walking outside of your dorm, hearing your favorite song blasting from another car, and walking with your girls while recording how good you all look. It finally hits you that homecoming season is here, and the best you can do is make the most of it! Whether that’s dancing through the tailgate or spending all your savings on the flavorful food from vendor trucks.

Oftentimes, we tend to forget to give ourselves grace for all the work we’ve done as college students. Diving into Homecoming straight after midterms can be pretty overwhelming. This is the time to start planning what events you’d want to attend, whether that’s the Homecoming fashion show in the VIP section or the big football game! There’s no need to feel guilty about having fun; these are core memories that make or break your college experience.

Rest to stay in the game

Wanna know the second step? Recharging when it’s needed most! That tired feeling can creep up on you at any time. There’s no survival guide on how to stay energized from 8am to 2am without sitting down, taking time to gather yourself, and starting it all over.

Trust me, the fear of missing out is impossible during a week like this. There are so many events being held during the week, attending at least 3 will give you the unforgettable experience you deserve.

You can’t pour from an empty cup, so it’s more than okay to tell your friends you need a break from all the partying and singing songs at the top of your lungs. Some of the best memories come from debriefing about the night before with friends in the dorm, or even looking through your camera roll at all the snapshots taken. It’s best to know when to hit pause and take a nap, let alone a breather.

By taking this pause, you’re bound to dodge any burnout running your way. You’ll feel ten times better and recharged to kick it all night with your girls, without the yawns and slow walking, of course!

Basking in the moment

We’re given one chance in life as college students to embark on the culture of homecoming season. Which is why step three is the most valuable. Living in the moment of black excellence is just the start of what’s ahead of us.

Homecoming is the best time to give thanks to our peers, parents, and even alumni who came before us. My personal favorite of homecoming has always been how much the alumni give back to all the students when it comes to pouring into our education, even financially.

Our culture cannot be redefined, which makes it more significant as the years go by. While you’re soaking in the moment of the big game or line dancing, remember it’s all about the core memories made around you.

These three steps will set you up for success, embrace the spirit, recharge when it’s needed most, and soak in all memories worthwhile.

Any potential burnout will be knocked down before it even starts, and you’d better know how to swag surf!

