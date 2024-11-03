8 Items you need in your perfect fall wardrobe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter.

By: Nyla Adams

The leaves are changing colors, Halloween costumes inspiration videos are back and all the Pumpkin Spice flavored drinks are back in Starbucks which means fall is upon us. For many of us this means new seasonal appropriate pieces need to be added into our wardrobe. In order to ensure a true trendy girl fall, there are a couple of things that have to be in your closet. If you want to make sure all your fall looks are Pinterest worthy, this is the list for you. Here are 8 items you need to keep you eye on for this fall season.

Adidas Sambas

The shoe of the year has been the Adidas Sambas. They have completely taken over my Tik Tok, Instagram and Pinterest feed. Sambas are unique shoes to add to your collection that can add spice to any casual fall outfit. Compared to many shoes on the market, sambas are relatively inexpensive but sometimes can be hard to find due to them trending.

Loafers

Another pair of shoes that have taken over the internet thanks to Tyler the Creator and indie based artist is Loafers. Loafers are a great pair of shoes that can be dressed up or down. Loafers could be paired with the classic chunky sweater and Jean combo or could be worn with a business professional suit. Loafers are the perfect chunky shoe to add texture to your fall outfits.

Cardigains

You can never go wrong with a classic cardigan. The cardigan is a perfect way to keep yourself warm during the fall nights and can help elevate a simple look of a dress. In a way, you could think of a cardigan as a fashionable blanket that keeps you warm all day.

Cheetah Print Pants

Thanks to artist Latto, Cheetah print clothes have been all the crave in the recent season. Many of Latto’s cheetah print outfits from her recent tour ” Sugar Honey Iced Tea” have been trending and used for fashion inspiration. Since cheetah prints are shades of brown, they are a perfect representation of the seasonal fall colors with a little spice. These pants could be worn in casual attire or could be dressed up for a special occasion.

Leather Jacket

A leather Jacket is the perfect way to spice up your fall wardrobe. Leather jacket is a timeless and classic part of any fall wardrobe. A leather jacket can be a statement piece of any outfit while providing you with warm comfort.

Capri Pants

The summer of 2024 had all of Gen Z watching Sex in the City. The 90’s television show Character Carrie Bradshaw has brought a rise in the trend of capri pants. Capri pants paired with heels can be a perfect party outfit for the cooler season. This item is key to the perfect transitional outfit from summer to fall.

Shoulder bags with Bag Charms

One of my favorite trends this fall season is the junky shoulder bags. I’m in love with the idea of taking a traditional Coach Bag or Tory Burch shoulder bag and adding a personal spice to it. Bag charms are available at many designer bag stores but for my DIY lovers you are able to make your own. This is a trend that results in a cute unique bag but could also be a therapeutic process for some.

Matching Set Loungewear

Matching set loungewear and activewear and simple but effective outfit. Having on a matching set makes me feel like I have all of life worked out. These sets are able to serve any kind of look you are going for. You can wear matching sets under jeans jackets when going for a more casual outfit or you can wear a matching set under an oversized trench coat when going for a elevated streetwear look. Pretty Little Things and Fashion Nova have lots of fashionable yet comfortable matching loungewear.