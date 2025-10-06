8 Books to Add to Your Fall Reading List — Whether You’re Healing, Heartbroken, or Just Hiding Under a Blanket

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about fall that makes you want to slow down, pour something warm, and get lost in a story that feels a little too real. The weather cools, the semester gets hectic, and suddenly, reading becomes the reset button you didn’t know you needed. Whether you’re in your soft healing era or just need a little escape from midterms, here are nine books that’ll give you all the cozy, chaotic, and emotional energy this season deserves.

1. The Housemaid Series by Freida McFadden

If you love thrillers that play mind games, Freida McFadden’s The Housemaid series will keep you hooked from start to finish. The first book follows Millie, a young woman desperate for a new start who lands a job working for the wealthy Winchester family. The problem? Their picture-perfect home hides dangerous secrets, and soon Millie realizes she might be the one trapped. The sequel, The Housemaid’s Secret, raises the stakes with new twists, lies, and betrayals that’ll make you question everyone. It’s eerie, addictive, and perfect for dark fall nights.

2. Salt. by Nayyirah Waheed

Short, sharp, and soul-stirring—Salt. This read is full poetry for when you need to feel seen. Waheed explores love, race, identity, and womanhood through minimalist verses that cut deep with just a few words. It’s the kind of book you can open to any page and find a line that feels written just for you. Keep it on your nightstand for the days you need quiet reflection and soft power.

3. She Just Wants to Forget by r.h. Sin

r.h. Sin’s poetry has always been brutally honest, and this collection is no exception. She Just Wants to Forget is for the woman learning to let go of what broke her. Each poem feels like a journal entry from someone rediscovering her worth; raw, unfiltered, and painfully real. It’s perfect for those healing from heartbreak, change, or simply learning to choose peace over people.

4. All Along You Were Blooming by Morgan Harper Nichols

If fall had a sound, it would be Morgan Harper Nichols’ voice. Her poetry blends art, affirmation, and grace into something that feels like a warm hug. All Along You Were Blooming reminds readers that growth isn’t always loud, it can be quiet, slow, and still sacred. Every page carries softness and hope, making it the perfect morning read before stepping into a new day.

5. Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren

This second-chance romance will break your heart and put it back together in the same breath. Macy and Elliot were childhood best friends turned soulmates, until one night tore them apart. Years later, they run into each other as adults and are forced to face the past they’ve both been avoiding. Told in alternating timelines between then and now, this story captures the ache of nostalgia, the sting of lost love, and the beauty of what it means to find your way back.

6. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson

Part true crime, part academic thriller, this one’s for the dark-academia girlies. Pip, a high school student, reopens a closed murder case for her senior project, the supposed murder of a popular girl in her town. But the deeper she digs, the clearer it becomes that someone doesn’t want her finding the truth. It’s suspenseful, witty, and completely unputdownable, making it a must-read for cozy mystery season.

7. Maybe in Another Life by Taylor Jenkins Reid

TJR plays with fate in this beautiful “what if” story. Hannah Martin is at a crossroads in her life. After moving back to Los Angeles, she goes to a party and faces one small decision: stay out with her best friend, or leave early with an old flame. From there, the book splits into two parallel timelines that show how drastically life can change from one simple choice. It’s introspective, emotional, and perfect for readers who love to daydream about destiny.

8. The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest

This one isn’t fiction, but it feels like the emotional reset your soul needs before the year ends. Brianna Wiest breaks down how self-sabotage is often a form of self-protection, helping you understand your patterns so you can finally grow past them. It’s honest, empowering, and rooted in emotional intelligence. Read it slowly, highlight everything, and let it help you build the version of yourself you’ve been envisioning.

Fall is a feeling It’s when the world slows down just enough for you to catch up with yourself. Whether you’re flipping pages between classes or spending quiet nights in, these stories will meet you right where you are. Some will comfort you, some will challenge you, and some might just change you.