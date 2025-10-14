Choosing Peace in a World That Feeds Chaos

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Chat.. let’s be real, it feels like the world hasn’t stopped or slowed down in years. A break is very much needed, especially when every time you open your phone there’s breaking news such as another war, another climate crisis, or another price hike. It’s way too much to take in, especially when you’re already trying to balance college life, work, and everything in between like being a part of organizations or even outside pleasures. Staying informed is so important, but lately it feels like just existing in this world comes with way too much emotional weight and stress.

College women are feeling that heaviness along with our college men. Between social media, school, and constant news updates, it can feel impossible to unplug and silence the world around you. Some days it can be motivating meaning it makes us want to speak up, organize, and push for change. Other days, it’s just exhausting and that’s okay to admit. Feeling overwhelmed by the world doesn’t make us weak; it actually makes us more human than ever.

Most of us are trying to figure out how to manage that weight in ways that work for us. Whether it’s writing down your emotions, spending time with friends and family, joining campus groups like HerCampus, of course, or just taking quiet time to breathe. I’ve found that music really helps me. It’s really about finding balance and remembering to enjoy the things that bring us peace. Sometimes it helps to focus on things we can control, like volunteering, voting, or just checking in on each other and making sure everyone is actively listening and taking in information to help make the world a better place. It’s also important to know that we can not control everything and we can not expect our common sense and morals in others.

Of course, this is what makes communities and organizations like Her Campus so special. It’s not just an organization, but it’s a safe space to share stories, talk through what’s happening in the world, and remind each other that we’re not alone in all this. Being able to express what we’re feeling, connect with others along with our peers, and stay informed without losing our peace of mind is what’s really powerful.

The world may still feel heavy and unbearable, but together we can learn how to handle it. Awareness doesn’t have to equal to burnout or stress. College women and men everywhere are proving that we can care deeply while staying informed. We are learning how to choose peace in a world where they are choosing chaos.