Hampton U | Culture

Choosing Peace in a World That Feeds Chaos

Imani Delmond Student Contributor, Hampton University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Chat.. let’s be real, it feels like the world hasn’t stopped or slowed down in years. A break is very much needed, especially when every time you open your phone there’s breaking news such as another war, another climate crisis, or another price hike. It’s way too much to take in, especially when you’re already trying to balance college life, work, and everything in between like being a part of organizations or even outside pleasures. Staying informed is so important, but lately it feels like just existing in this world comes with way too much emotional weight and stress.

College women are feeling that heaviness along with our college men. Between social media, school, and constant news updates, it can feel impossible to unplug and silence the world around you. Some days it can be motivating meaning it makes us want to speak up, organize, and push for change. Other days, it’s just exhausting and that’s okay to admit. Feeling overwhelmed by the world doesn’t make us weak; it actually makes us more human than ever.

Most of us are trying to figure out how to manage that weight in ways that work for us. Whether it’s writing down your emotions, spending time with friends and family, joining campus groups like HerCampus, of course, or just taking quiet time to breathe. I’ve found that music really helps me. It’s really about finding balance and remembering to enjoy the things that bring us peace. Sometimes it helps to focus on things we can control, like volunteering, voting, or just checking in on each other and making sure everyone is actively listening and taking in information to help make the world a better place. It’s also important to know that we can not control everything and we can not expect our common sense and morals in others.

Of course, this is what makes communities and organizations like Her Campus so special. It’s not just an organization, but it’s a safe space to share stories, talk through what’s happening in the world, and remind each other that we’re not alone in all this. Being able to express what we’re feeling, connect with others along with our peers, and stay informed without losing our peace of mind is what’s really powerful.

The world may still feel heavy and unbearable, but together we can learn how to handle it. Awareness doesn’t have to equal to burnout or stress. College women and men everywhere are proving that we can care deeply while staying informed. We are learning how to choose peace in a world where they are choosing chaos.

Imani Delmond

Hampton U '27

Heyyyy! My name is Imani D., and I’m a junior at Hampton University majoring in Criminal Justice on the pre-law track from New York. One of my biggest goals is to become a lawyer so I can advocate for people who don’t always have a voice in the room. My path to Hampton was far from easy, I had to figure out the college process on my own and even moved in by myself. Looking back, I’m so proud of how far I’ve come, and I stay motivated by reminding myself that little me would be cheering me on right now. Outside of academics, I love tapping into my creative side. Art and dance are two of my favorite ways to express myself and de-stress after a long day. I also enjoy tutoring middle schoolers and younger students, which has been such a rewarding way to give back. Seeing their confidence grow inspires me to keep pushing for my own goals. I joined Her Campus because I love being part of spaces where women especially Black women can inspire, support, and uplift each other. Along with my determination and empathy, I bring creativity and a genuine love for connecting with others. When I’m not studying or working on new projects, you can usually find me painting, laughing with friends, or scrolling Pinterest for my next style or room-decor idea. Through Her Campus, I’m excited to share my voice, inspire others, and continue becoming the best version of myself.