Unique Pop-Culture Costumes for Halloween Procrastinators

If you’re like me at this stage in October, you’re hopelessly lost at what you should be for Halloween. You have a slideshow of costumes that are good but don’t seem great. They’re cute, but are they funny? Relevant?

Don’t worry. I have compiled a list of five costumes reflecting 2025’s pop culture events. Whether you’re dating, in a situationship, or hanging with friends, there’s an interesting costume for you!

Coldplay Concert CEO and his Affair Partner

This would be perfect for those awkward situationships where you’re not dating, but still want to dress up together. What better way to go than an affair exposed via a Jumbotron at Coldplay’s concert? Seriously… I totally thought Coldplay retired. I guess not, but I’m sure the CEO did after that display.

Wear a blue shirt for the CEO and a black tank-top for his partner. Just like that you’re transported to a Coldplay Concert.

Tylenol Bottle

What better way to assimilate into our political culture than with a joke about politics? Buy yourself a cute white dress, and paste the Tylenol logo on the fabric. Think M & M costumes from ten years ago, but make it modern.

Labubu

Halloween is supposed to be scary. What better way to freak people out than to dress as a performative male’s best friend? I can’t be the only one who cowers at their creepy smiles and demon eyes. Slip on a pink dress, and cut out a mask of their creepy faces. Maybe even treat yourself to a matcha. Just please: don’t befriend a performative male in real life.

Travis and Taylor

Love them or hate them, they’re an IT couple and are engaged. This may be a cliche costume, but it’s definitely a good one if you have a football-loving plus one. For Travis, grab a red shirt and write Kelce on the back with the number 89. For Taylor, chose from one her many albums. You could be Fearless, Reputation, or another era you can dig up in your closet.

Maybe dress up as her new album… that could be scary.

K-Pop Demon Hunters’ Demons

Do you have a group of five friends? Do you want to be creepy and undead? What better way than to dress up as the demonic Saja Boys. Maybe you want to be Juno, or my personal favorite, Mystery. Dress in all black, and paint their purple marks on your face. You’ll be ready to steal some souls.