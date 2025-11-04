The Left Behind Diamond: The Story of the Louvre’s Cursed Regent Diamond

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GWU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The recent heist at the Louvre shocked the world. Priceless gems have disappeared, and one tiara was even dropped. Yet, one diamond in the Apollo Gallery was left behind. The jewel is estimated to cost 60 million dollars, leaving many people to question why this precious treasure was forgotten.

Like DC’s own Hope Diamond, the Regent Diamond is said to be cursed. Worn by the French aristocracy and found in 1698, the diamond is rumored to bring tragedy to all who possess the giant gem. This legend was furthered by the bloodthirsty deaths of King Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette during the French Revolution.

Likewise, Napoleon decorated his sword with a diamond while his nephew, Napoleon III, gifted it to his wife, Eugenie. They later all died in exile.

Although there are different theories surrounding the Regent Diamond’s origin, most stories tell of an Indian man who sold the diamond to a captain for safe passage. Instead of honoring that deal, the captain killed the man. In most stories, the man was enslaved, while others don’t specify. Eventually, the diamond landed in the hands of Governor Thomas Pitt. After Pitt sent the stone to England, his reputation declined to where his name was ruined for generations. The gem would later be purchased by Peter the Great of Russia, who most likely died of organ failure.

From beheadings to exiles, most of the Regent Diamond’s owners met horrible fates, and many believe that the diamond is cursed. Yet no one really knows how this curse occurred. Was the diamond always cursed? Did the enslaved man’s murder bring ill fate to future owners? Or was the enslaved man another victim of the jewel?