The 10 Best Fall Films

in my humble, fall-loving opinion

Now that fall weather is finally replacing the suffocating summer heat in the DMV area, it’s got fall fanatics—like myself—in the mood to embed themselves in that cozy, sweater-laden atmosphere. The best way to enjoy an evening after a full day of enjoying the crisp air and earthen colored leaves that litter the ground, is by eating a heartwarming meal and watching a great movie. We all know and love them—the fall classics. What makes a fall movie? In my opinion, fall movies are identified by the seasonal atmosphere they portray. This is characterized by the presence of autumnal colors within the falling leaves or the larger landscape, a school setting, earthen-toned outfits, and warm drinks like cider. Narratively, fall movies typically focus on reconnecting with loved ones and involve a simple plot line that provides ease for the viewer. With this narrative and seasonal atmosphere, these movies evoke a sense of sentimentality—a mixture of tenderness, pensiveness, and nostalgia.

It feels as if there are endless fall-coded movies, yet not enough. Hopefully, with this list, you can find more fall movies that you’ve either forgotten or never before seen, satisfying your itch for a cozy autumnal watch. In light of that, here are my 10 favorite fall movies to watch.

Rushmore (1998)

Wes Anderson’s film about the tenacious and odd high school student, Max Fischer (Jason Schwartzman) is a great start to the fall watch list because of its nostalgic and storybook aesthetics embedded in the setting and characters’ outfits. The initial preparatory school Max attends is picturesque with its limestone buildings decorated with deep green ivy-covered walls that create a comforting collegiate feel. Additionally, the autumnal ambience really shines in the costumes such as deep reds (like in Max’s iconic red beret with goggles), navy (his school uniform), and the various shades of brown in adults’ outfits. The absurd feud between Max and Mr. Blume (Bill Murray) and their journey to forgiveness shows the depth of human connection, which makes for a very heartwarming watch.

Bottoms (2023)

More often than not, when we think of fall, we think of going back to classes and the start of a new semester. Bottoms (2023) is a back-to-school comedy that makes the return to an endless pile of readings and assignments more bearable and less focused on the actual academic part of going back to school. This movie follows two best friends, PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri), who decide to make the most of their senior year by forming a fight club to hook up with the high school’s two hottest cheerleaders. It’s a comical and absurd story that almost feels too realistic to what this secondary school experience was like—high school football games, strange classmates and teachers, horrid outfits paired with sweaters, and punching. Guaranteed to give you a good laugh with friends.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Now this claymation is a certified fall classic. Full of autumn hues of rich orange, yellows, browns that decorate the beautifully whimsical landscape, clothing, and food that the Fox family, their peers, and their human enemies interact with. The iconic apples studded with eccentric yellow stars that make Bean’s cider are so inviting, it makes one want to get a cup for themself. This, well, fantastical story about connection, community, and acceptance is by far one of the best movies for that fall comfort.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

When I think about this movie, the first image that my mind conjures is the breathtakingly vibrant orange fall foliage that surrounds both Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) as they walk around Central Park. Next, the iconic white cable knit sweater worn by Harry and the other iconic red sweater that Sally dons come to mind. The humor, the platonic and romantic love, fashion, and setting in New York City quite literally creates an autumnal dreamscape. Even though this can be seen as a “fall movie”, it transcends seasons and I typically rewatch this two to three times every month from fall to New Year’s Eve.

Jumanji (1995)

This may seem controversial because it was released in December of 1995 and the movie ends with Christmas. But honestly, I don’t really care. Maybe it’s the fact that this movie evokes some sort of nostalgia for a bright-eyed, fun character played by Robin Williams. Or maybe, as a movie from the 90s, it somehow encapsulates the very heart and life of fall. Anyway, this classic should be played year-round, but its hopeful and imaginative core is very fall-esque.

The House (2022)

The subtle melancholia that characterizes fall culminates in this beautiful yet eerie stop-motion. In three different stories, the various inhabitants over three different generations come to the same peculiar house. Each chapter of the anthology involves absurd and inexplicable Kafkaesque experiences that explore the human condition, materialism, emptiness, and hope. For a break on more comforting fall movies and a shift to the more thought-provoking and pensive, this anthology is perfect. To be quite frank, this is probably one of my favorite movies (or rather, anthologies) of all time and I highly recommend anyone watch this at any point in the year.

The spiderwick chronicles (2008)

This underrated early 2000s movie is an adaptation of the series by the same name, and encapsulates the whimsical and wistful nature of the season. It follows siblings Jared, Simon, and Mallory Grace, who move into a house with their mom in New England. They discover a guidebook that details the faeries, goblins, and boggarts they encounter. The enchanting and musing atmosphere culminates in the fantastical storyline, the film’s color grading, and the ivy-laden Victorian house that is the center of all the adventures that take place.

The Fellowship of the ring (2001)

“What about second breakfast?“

Perhaps the most warm and uplifting of Peter Jackson’s adaptations of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) is one of the most fitting starts to a weekend movie binge as the colder weather sets in. The warm food, earthen tones, and overall friendliness exhibited by the Hobbits in the Shire for the first part of the movie evoke a sense of belonging that is quite inviting to the viewer. Furthermore, the picturesque autumnal foliage and faint golden light that gleams within Rivendell, combined with the sense of adventure and brotherhood when the Fellowship convenes, is so evidently befitting for this season.

Clue (1985)

Although this 80s mystery movie can seem more fitting for Halloween, I would argue that Clue (1985) also belongs in the “fall movie” category. While there is suspense and mystery, the primary setting is a gothic New England mansion, alongside strange characters that “work together” to solve the murder of their host. Because of its comedic nature and New England setting, the mystery is more cozy rather than nerve-wracking and intense. Again, the decision to include this on the fall film list could be due to its status as a cult classic from the 80s that elicits nostalgia and the association with the holiday season that gradually creeps in as fall begins.

Knives out (2019)

Another murder mystery that serves as a great autumn watch from the beginning of September through Halloween. I mean, all I really need to say is Chris Evans’ iconic cream cable knit sweater to explain it all. But I will go further and say that the stunning Gothic Revival mansion that the Thrombey family inhabits is full of deep reds, oranges, and browns. All of this, with cozy sweaters like those of Chris Evans, curates a thoughtful and somewhat homey vibe.