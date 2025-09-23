The Song of the Summer–In September…?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GWU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something oddly fitting about the idea of a “song of the summer” crown being handed off after summer has officially ended. And this year, it feels like that’s exactly what’s happening. While no single track has truly defined summer in the same manner as anthems like “Espresso” or “Cruel Summer” once did, a late-blooming contender seems to be staking its claim now: Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need.”

What does “song of the summer” even mean?

The phrase “song of the summer” conjures up a collection of tunes that dominate the airwaves from June to August—those endlessly replayed tracks you hear in your car, spilling out of open windows, in retail stores while you shop, on social media, and at beach parties. They’re the ones whose lyrics become part of your summer lexicon; the ones you can’t escape, and strangely, sometimes don’t want to.

But it’s rare that there’s consensus. Some summers are defined by a single massive hit; others feel more diffuse. The summer of 2025 seems to fall into the latter category: there were many good songs, but none quite pressed all the way into that “song of the summer” status—until now.

Who is Olivia Dean?

Olivia Lauryn Dean is a British singer-songwriter born in North London (March 14, 1999). She grew up with music—ranging from her involvement in musical theatre, gospel, and learning guitar and piano. She was educated at the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology, where she honed her songwriting.

Her debut album Messy dropped in June 2023, earning praise for its soulful vocals and confessional songwriting. It was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize and established her as one of the UK’s rising voices in contemporary soul/pop.

Enter “Man i Need “

Released August 15, 2025, “Man I Need” is the third single from Dean’s upcoming album The Art of Loving.

What makes it feel like a late summer anthem:

Theme & Lyrics: It’s forward and self-assured. Olivia Dean has said it’s about knowing how you deserve to be loved and not being afraid to ask for that. There’s empowerment woven through vulnerability—realizing what you want and refusing to settle.

Sound & Vibe: The track is bright and dance-ready, blending pop, R&B, and gospel-tinged flourishes together. It’s made for moving: upbeat and personal, with the kind of energy that gets people on their feet—that’s what makes it feel like summer.

Reception & Momentum: It’s already charted impressively in multiple countries—such as the UK, Australia, and New Zealand—making it one of Dean’s strongest chart successes. In the UK, it has reached a peak of No. 2 on the Official Singles Chart. This is Olivia Dean’s highest chart position yet. It’s remained on the UK Top 100 for around 4-5 weeks as of mid-September 2025.

Because it was released in mid-August and continues to gain steam, “Man I Need” bridges that gap between summer and fall: it has lingering warmth, energy, and relatability, just when people might have thought summer’s soundtrack had already set.

The art of loving – What’s next for olivia dean

Olivia’s second studio album, The Art of Loving, is set for release September 26, 2025. Because this album follows the critical acclaim of Messy, there is a lot of anticipation surrounding it.

The Art of Loving is being described as a tender, intentional deep dive into many forms of love—romantic, platonic, self-love, and everything in between. The singles preceding the album’s release: “Nice to Each Other,” “Lady Lady,” and “Man I Need,” have each shown different shades of that theme, from playful to more urgent or self-affirming.

Dean is also gearing up for live performances and tours supporting the album. The growing momentum suggests that this album could mark a major inflection point in her career—moving her from rising UK soul-pop act to gaining broader international recognition.

So, is “man i need ” the song of the summer—Just a bit delayed?

Maybe. It depends what you mean by “summer.” If you mean the three summer months, then it missed the early-summer hype. But if you consider summer as a mood, a collection of moments, then “Man I Need” is filling a space many felt was empty: a forward, sexy, fun anthem built for dancing, while the summer heat still lingers.

This year didn’t gift us a definitive song of the summer—one that held the whole season in its grip from start to finish. But that awkward silence seems to have been broken by Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need.” With its danceable energy, lyrical confidence, and rising chart presence, it may well be the song we look back on as capturing the late summer or early fall moment.

Just in time, too. Because The Art of Loving arrives September 26—if “Man I Need” is the opening of that story, the full album may be the chapter that shapes how this moment feels in retrospect.