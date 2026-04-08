Harry Styles is…back?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GWU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With his newest album since 2022 and his recent appearance on SNL, it seems that Harry Styles has re-entered the public’s eye after going off the grid for three years. Here’s everything you need to know about his return.

Why He left

Harry has a number of reasons why he has kept a relatively low-profile for the past few years. For starters, he has expressed that he hasn’t released music because he felt like he needed to prioritize himself after a hectic few years. From being in the band “One Direction” to going solo and producing hit albums every two years, Harry was exhausted. On top of that, his show “Love on Tour” consisted of 160 different stops worldwide, which was intense and tiring. Harry wanted to keep doing music because he loved it, and not just because of the fame or public pressure. Additionally, he said he wanted to experience what it was like to be in a crowd again and to be on the other side of the audience experience. When you’re performing for so long, it’s harder to appeal to your audience since you forget what it’s like to be them.

What he’s been up to

Although being relatively off the grid, Harry has been living life to the fullest during his sabbatical. He has been attempting to reconnect with the audience by going to music festivals like Glastonbury Festival and watching the Pope be announced in a crowd of people. Harry has also been seen running the 2025 Tokyo Marathon and opening up his friendship circles more, which shows him taking more time for his own mental and physical health. From spontaneous side-quests to taking time to work on himself, Harry explains that these years of hiatus brought him to his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. (2026) signifying his reconnection to his love for music and experiences since he’s been gone.

NBC

What’s next

With his recent return to the public sphere, Harry seems like he is back and better than ever. His appearance on Saturday Night Live in March of 2026 was to promote his new album by being both the host and musical guest. Harry also announced his “Together, Together” tour with 50 different shows across the world. Many fans speculate that he has adopted a more dance-pop or alternative sound. This is different from his previous albums, which are characterized as pop-rock. Before his new album, the first single released called “Aperture” hit number one on Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. Needless to say, many fans are happy to have him back. With an immediate return to the spotlight, it seems that Harry is booked and busy for 2026 and doesn’t seem to be returning to his shell he’s been hiding in for the past few years.

This new era for Harry is perfectly portrayed by his new album: having a fun, carefree side to it, but also a very sentimental and relatable tone. Listening to this no-skip album after mourning Harry’s departure for years, we can only wonder what’s in store for the future.