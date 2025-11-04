A Swiftie’s take on The Life of a Showgirl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GWU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album was released on Oct. 3. Following this release, there have been several mixed opinions about the album. It consists of 12 tracks and is about 41 minutes long. Produced by Max Martin and Shellback, who also worked with Swift on some of her other albums, “Red”, “1989”, and “Reputation.” With 27 different physical versions of the album and interviews with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, Zane Lowe, and Graham Norton, fans had high expectations going into this release, but for some, this album came as a disappointment.

Announced on Aug.12, Swift did a big reveal on “New Heights,” the podcast is run by Jason and Travis Kelce. Her interview on “New Heights” gave insight into what her life has been like since the Eras Tour and her relationship with Travis, giving little pieces of her personal life. A few weeks later, it was announced via Instagram that Swift and Kelce were engaged.

People have long since been worried that Swift’s music would eventually decline once she reached the point of settling down, since many of her most popular songs hint at breakups and boys. However, her talent has always spanned much deeper than that. Her lyricism and references have always been a key component of her work, as well as her ability to constantly evolve and shift around genres. Some notable ones include her shift from country to pop in 2014 with “1989”, as well as her changing from pop to folk in 2020 with “Folklore” and “Evermore”. This album once again was a shift in style, which always leads to some skepticism, but as a loyal Swiftie since birth, I’ve become accustomed to the uncertainty that comes with the initial release.

After my first listen to the album, I thought that it was very upbeat and catchy. I definitely felt a bit underwhelmed by the length and also the lack of vivid lyricism that she normally has. Coming off of “Folklore”, “Evermore”, and “The Tortured Poets Department”, all very lyrically heavy albums, this did feel like a drop off in her lyrical essence. But this would not be the first time Swift has received criticism about an album immediately following the release. Knowing this, I continued listening to it, and I can say it really has grown on me. The songs are energetic and fun.

Along with the album, Swift partnered with AMC to create a watch party, secret session feeling, and experience. In her hour-and-a-half movie, which premiered only the weekend of the album release, Swift explained her thought process behind the songs, showed the songs with the lyric video, and premiered the music video for “The Fate of Ophelia.” This experience helped me get more into the album and see her vision for it.

As the leading track on the album, “The Fate of Ophelia” was a standout song from the album. This song references Shakespeare’s Ophelia and her tragic death. The music video is mesmerizing, traveling through different time periods of “showgirls”. Choreographed by Mandy Moore and featuring the dancers of the era’s tour, the video was very nostalgic and captivating. I would say this is one of my favorite music videos of hers. She captures a wide variety of characters with glamorous costumes and dances. Swift has been known to story tell in a music video but this idea of so many different showgirls being portrayed in just one music video truly showcased her creative mind.



My favorite song from the album was “Opalite.” This song has a very catchy chorus and beat. It makes me feel happy and jumpy. This song captures a whimsical pop song feel. I constantly put this song on for a vibe booster. Out of the entire album, I would rank this as my favorite. It reminds me of her album “Lover” because of its style and energy.

If my TikTok feed wasn’t filled instantly with TikTok’s focusing in on cringe lyrics and moments, or better production overlays, I think I really wouldn’t have noticed these blips. With social media focusing only on the bad, people aren’t getting to really listen to the full album and make up their own opinion. To have a no-skip album, every line perfect, would be an unattainable standard that no other artist is held to. As far as a general album goes, more songs on this album are good than not. Listen to the album in full at least a few times, and then gather your own thoughts and figure out which ones you want to add to your playlist. I can promise you there is at least one song for everyone on this album, so I’d say it’s still worth a listen.

If you weren’t a Taylor Swift fan before, I don’t think this album is going to change your mind. But for those who have been following her for a long time, this album may not be your favorite, but I think there are a few good songs to add to your playlist. I think the general hate of this album is blown out of proportion, and in time, many will come around to this album. Maybe a blind, tone deaf Swiftie just aimlessly following my leader, but I’ve had this album on repeat since its release, and it continues to grow on me.