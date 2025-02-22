5 Underrated Museums to Visit in Washington, D.C.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at GWU chapter.

When people think of museums in Washington, D.C., the Smithsonian institutions often come to mind. However, beyond the famous National Museum of Natural History and the Air and Space Museum, the city is home to a wealth of lesser-known gems that offer fascinating insights into art, literature, and history. If you’re looking to explore something new, here are five underrated museums you can’t miss.

1. The Phillips Collection

Tucked away in Dupont Circle, The Phillips Collection is America’s first museum of modern art. Founded in 1921, this intimate gallery showcases works from artists like Renoir, Rothko, and O’Keeffe. The museum’s cozy setting allows visitors to engage with the artwork in a more personal and immersive way than the larger institutions.

2. Folger Shakespeare Library and Museum

For literature lovers, the Folger Shakespeare Library and Museum is a must-visit. Home to the world’s largest collection of Shakespeare-related materials, this museum offers rare folios, engaging exhibitions, and live performances. The stunning Elizabethan-style theater enhances the immersive experience, making it a cultural treasure for history and literature buffs alike.

3. Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument

Located near the U.S. Capitol, the Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument celebrates the long struggle for women’s rights in the United States. Housed in a historic building that served as the headquarters for the National Woman’s Party, this museum features exhibits on suffrage, activism, and the continuing fight for gender equality. It’s a powerful stop for those interested in social justice and American history.

4. National Museum of the U.S. Navy

Hidden within the Washington Navy Yard, the National Museum of the U.S. Navy offers a deep dive into the naval history of the United States. From early maritime conflicts to modern naval innovations, the museum’s collection includes model ships, historical artifacts, and interactive exhibits that highlight the Navy’s crucial role in shaping the nation’s history.

5. The Kreeger Museum

Art enthusiasts will love The Kreeger Museum, a hidden gem housed in the former residence of David and Carmen Kreeger. This museum features an impressive collection of 19th and 20th-century paintings, including works by Monet, Picasso, and Van Gogh. The architectural uniqueness of the building, designed by Philip Johnson, adds to the unique experience of this museum.

Washington, D.C. is brimming with hidden cultural treasures beyond the National Mall. Whether you’re passionate about art, literature, history, or social justice, these underrated museums offer something special for every curious visitor. Next time you’re in the city, be sure to explore these lesser-known but equally enriching institutions!