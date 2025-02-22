6 Must-Read Books for 2025: A Perfect Mix of Emotion, Suspense, and Romance

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re looking to refresh your bookshelf in 2025, we’ve got you covered! From heart-wrenching dramas to gripping thrillers and swoon-worthy romances, these five books will have you hooked from start to finish. Whether you’re cozying up on a winter night or lounging by the pool, here are the must-reads for the year ahead.

1. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman

A masterful blend of humor and heartbreak, Anxious People explores the human condition through an unexpected hostage situation at an open house. As the characters’ lives intertwine, Backman paints a tender portrait of love, loss, and second chances. This novel is perfect for those who enjoy deeply emotional yet uplifting stories. It was my personal favorite read of 2024 and introduced me to Fredrik Backman, who has now become one of my top authors.

2. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

If you’re in the mood for an emotional rollercoaster, A Little Life is the book for you. Following four college friends as they navigate adulthood, the novel delves into themes of trauma, friendship, and resilience. This is not a light read, but its raw and powerful storytelling makes it an unforgettable experience.

3. Beach Read by Emily Henry

For those who love witty banter and slow-burn romance, Beach Read is a must. The story follows two writers—one specializing in literary fiction and the other in romance—who make a bet to swap genres for the summer. As they spend time together, sparks fly, and past wounds begin to heal. This book is the perfect balance of fun, emotional depth, and chemistry. If you’re looking for a romance novel with real depth, both Beach Read and Emily Henry’s works in general are definitely for you.

4. The Institute by Stephen King

King is known for his eerie storytelling, and The Institute is no exception. This psychological thriller follows a group of children with supernatural abilities who are held captive in a secret facility. The novel is both chilling and thought-provoking, making it an excellent pick for anyone craving a gripping, dystopian-style mystery.

5. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez

If you’re looking for the perfect rom-com to kick off 2025, Just for the Summer should be at the top of your list. Abby Jimenez delivers a delightful story about love, timing, and fate. With laugh-out-loud moments and heartfelt emotions, this book will have you swooning and smiling from start to finish.

6. Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

A timeless classic, Little Women follows the lives of the four March sisters—Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy—as they navigate love, loss, and personal growth during the Civil War era. With its beautifully developed characters and enduring themes of family, ambition, and resilience, this novel continues to captivate readers of all ages. Whether you’re reading it for the first time or revisiting it, Little Women is a heartwarming and inspiring story that deserves a spot on your 2025 reading list.

No matter what genre you gravitate towards, these five books are sure to bring joy, depth, and excitement to your reading list in 2025. Whether you love an intense emotional journey, a thrilling mystery, or a heartwarming romance, there’s something here for everyone. Which book will you be picking up first?