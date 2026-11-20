This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Glasgow U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone has that one Harry Potter film they will defend until their dying breath. For some, it’s The Prisoner of Azkaban. For others, it’s The Deathly Hallows. But for me, it’s always been The Goblet of Fire. And after countless rewatches, questionable childhood fashion inspiration and years of defending my choice, I can confidently say that nothing is going to change my mind.

Dragons, danger and questionable health and safety

Let’s start with the Triwizard Tournament. Where else are you going to find dragons, mermaids and an enchanted maze all in one film?

Apparently, Hogwarts decided the best way to encourage international relations was to put teenagers in potentially fatal situations and call it an extracurricular activity. A dragon? No problem. Swimming in a lake surrounded by suspicious underwater creatures? Lovely. A maze designed to psychologically scar you? Sounds like a perfectly reasonable school day.

Honestly, I still think about how casually everyone accepts these challenges. Imagine your university announcing that your next assessment involves fighting a dragon. I’d be requesting an extension.

The Yule Ball: teenage romance at its finest

Then there’s the Yule Ball, which might genuinely be one of my favourite parts of the entire franchise. Nothing captures teenage awkwardness quite like watching Ron discover that Hermione is, in fact, a girl other boys might find attractive. His reaction to seeing her with Viktor Krum is almost as entertaining as the tournament itself.

And Hermione’s entrance? Iconic. She turns up looking absolutely incredible, and suddenly everyone remembers she exists. Meanwhile, Ron is left wondering where it all went wrong. A lesson in appreciating your friends before someone else does.

Let’s also take a moment for the fashion.

The early 2000s were certainly a time, and Hogwarts was not immune. From Harry’s hair to Ron’s dress robes, there are some questionable styling decisions that deserve to remain firmly in the past.

When the magic starts getting darker

What makes The Goblet of Fire take the cake for me, though, is that it marks such a significant turning point in the series. The earlier films have that comforting childhood magic, but this is where everything starts to change. Cedric Diggory’s death is genuinely heartbreaking, and Voldemort’s return reminds us that the wizarding world isn’t quite the magical escape we once imagined.

It’s that contrast that makes the film so memorable. One minute you’re laughing at teenage relationship drama, and the next you’re questioning whether you’ll ever emotionally recover from the graveyard scene while screaming “MY BOY”.

So, why will it always be the best harry potter movie?

I think it’s the combination of everything that makes The Goblet of Fire so special to me. It has the humour, the friendships, the magic, the nostalgia and just enough emotional devastation to keep you invested. It feels like the perfect bridge between the childhood wonder of the earlier films and the darker storyline that follows.

Maybe it’s the nostalgia talking, or maybe I’m simply too attached to a film featuring a teenager with a questionable fringe and a school tournament that would get any modern headteacher fired.

Either way, I will happily rewatch it for the hundredth time and still get excited when the Goblet spits out Harry’s name and probably quote “DID YOU PUT YOUR NAME IN THE GOBLET OF FIRE?” on repeat.