Queen Margaret’s Legacy Pioneered Women’s Education at Glasgow Uni

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Glasgow U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You’ve been to the QMU, but what do you know about the medieval woman it was named after?

As a Glasgow Uni student, you have definitely heard of Queen Margaret. Whether you’ve gone to a gig at the QMU, or stayed in Queen Margaret Residences as a fresher, or even walked along Queen Margaret Drive. Her name is everywhere, but, unless you are extremely familiar with medieval history, you most likely don’t know that Queen Margaret was an integral female figure in Scottish history, and a saint.

Who was queen margaret?

Queen Margaret, also known as Saint Margaret of Scotland, was born in Hungary in 1046. Daughter of Edward the Exile, she and her family left England in 1057 during the Norman conquest, travelling towards the Europe but ending up in Scotland because of a storm. There, Margaret and her family were taken in by King Malcolm III, whom Margaret later married.

Margaret was influencial in bridging Scotland to the European continent, introducing Scots to traditions and ceremonies from Europe, and encouraging foreign trade. She also established shelters and ferries to help pilgrims to reach St Andrews faster, and created centres for the arts. Margaret was an advocate for the Roman Catholic church, founding churches, monastaries, and established work abstinence on Sundays. Queen Margaret died at 47 years old following a life of fasting, shortly after her husband and son died in battle. After her death, a miracle reported where she was buried caused her to be named saint by Pope Innocent IV in 1250.

What does this have to do with the university of glasgow?

Centuries later in 1883, a women-only Queen Margaret College was founded in North Park House, Glasgow. The college provided much-needed opportunities for women, at a time they were not allowed to vote, could not legally own property, and were rarely able to attend university. The college was named in honour of Saint Margaret because of her legacy in bringing education and European customs to Scotland. A medical school opened in the college in 1890, and women could now obtain official licences to practice medicine in the UK. Throughout the women’s suffrage movement, Queen Margaret College advocated for the government to allow women into universities with equal standards to men. This allowed the College to join with the University of Glasgow in 1892.

The Queen Margaret Union was founded in 1890 as a ‘club’, and at first hosted tea parties and similar events for Queen Margaret College students. In 1968, it became an event venue for all Glasgow Uni students, and has hosted musical icons such as The Smiths, Queen, Franz Ferdinand, Coldplay, Nirvana, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

While not many students will remember or know who Queen Margaret was, she remains central to our lives as University of Glasgow students. Her legacy remains in every QMU event, or every walk down Queen Margaret Drive. Saint Margaret’s name has empowered women for centuries, and will continue to do so as long as the University is standing.