This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Glasgow U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pretty much everyone at Glasgow Uni goes to the union, myself included. Whether it’s for Sports Wednesday, Hive Thursday or a special event like St Paddy’s Day, we’ve all had our fair share of good nights out there. But did you know there’s a whole world of clubs beyond the union?

From Glasgow, to Stirling, to Edinburgh, there’s so many different night life options for you and your friends to try out. Here’s my list of the best clubs in Scotland!

BUFF CLUB

We’ve all had an infamous night out at Buff on a Thursday. Those cheap vodka drinks are key to a smashing night out.

Buff Club is a multi-floor bar and nightclub on Bath Lane in Glasgow city centre. It’s known for a more alternative, edgy atmosphere, with retro and hip-hop sounds, and it’s very different from the other clubs in the city, straying away from the classic pop hits most night clubs rely on. It has a unique feel that’s completely different from anywhere else, and that’s why I love it.

As I have spent many hours waiting in the Buff Club queue, I can confidently say that it is a popular club. And for good reason. I’ve never had a bad night out there, although I’ve certainly had a wild one!

Did you know that with a Her Campus Glasgow Membership, members get free entry into Buff until 12am on Thursday and 11:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays? But it’s not just that, members also get discounted drinks every night!

POLO IS PEAK

I feel like pretty much everyone has heard stories about the Polo Lounge door staff, including friends who say they were turned away even when they hadn’t been drinking. But once (or rather, if) you get in, Polo is an amazing club.

Polo Lounge is Glasgow’s biggest LGBTQ+ club, and the music changes depending on the night. It typically focuses on pop and chart hits (the chart-heavy pop I adore). With cocktails from around £5 and banger music blasting, you’re guaranteed a great night.

It is the definition of ‘for the girls and the gays’. There’s nothing more euphoric than a rogue Sunday night out at Polo, dancing with my girls.

It’s one of the few clubs in Glasgow that’s open every day of the week, so no matter the night, Polo is always an option.

WHY NOT GO TO WHYNOT?

This is probably my favourite club in Scotland. I’m a self-proclaimed WHYNOT warrior.

WHYNOT is beneath The Dome on George Street, right in the heart of Edinburgh city centre. It’s famous for its Wednesday club nights, and it plays the chart hits and club classics we all love. I know what you’re thinking: Edinburgh drink and club prices are extortionate. You’d be right, but with the Standing Order Wetherspoons just down the road, you can pre-drink cheaply and party hard.

As someone from around Edinburgh, there’s no better feeling than looking around the club and recognising everyone in there from your secondary school days. To me, WHYNOT is the only club that matches that intimate and familiar feel of the Union.

So why not try WHYNOT next time you’re in Edinburgh?

(THE BETTER) HIVE

Every Glasgow Uni student knows Hive in our beloved union, but did you know there’s one in Edinburgh?

Edinburgh’s Hive has a grotty atmosphere that we all love to hate and hate to love on a night out. It has a reputation as Edinburgh’s go-to cheap club, which makes it perfect for students, and there’s something for everyone, with music ranging from pop to R&B to retro to alternative.

During the Fringe, Hive famously stays open until 5am, which is where the phrase “Hive ’til Five” comes from. For my birthday this year, I dragged my friends to HIVE, and trust me, there was no better feeling than seeing the sunrise on my 19th birthday after a great Edinburgh night out.

So why not stay until the lights come on and grab a cheeky McDonald’s breakfast afterwards?

HAVE FUN AT FUBAR

Everyone talks about the clubs in Edinburgh and Glasgow, but what about Stirling? We all know Stirling from Braveheart and William Wallace, but beyond its historic roots, it has a lively nightlife too.

Fubar is Stirling’s main nightclub, which makes it hugely popular with students. Most of us know a Stirling Uni student who’s had far too much fun on a Fubar Wednesday. It’s usually pretty cheap, with drinks from around £2 on midweek nights, making it a great pick if you’re on a budget.

And if you get hungry whilst clubbing, I know I do, Fubar has a on-sight takeaway within their smoking section so you don’t even need to leave the premises to line your stomach!

Stirling is closer than you might think, too: around 30 minutes by train from Glasgow Queen Street or about 45 minutes by bus from the city centre, so go out and have fun at Fubar!

BEFORE YOU GO

Bring valid photo ID, keep an eye on your friends and your drinks, and make a plan to get home safely. Have a great night out!