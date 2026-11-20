This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Glasgow U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Life after moving abroad is exciting. You’re discovering new places, meeting new people and living a life you might have never imagined was possible. There’s a certain thrill in building a life somewhere unfamiliar, until festival season arrives.

Recently, it was Diwali, one of the most significant festivals in India. Growing up, Diwali meant so much more than just a day of celebration. It meant the arrival of winter, decorating the entire house and streets with lights and flowers, lighting diyas (traditional clay oil lamps) in every corner and making Rangoli (an Indian folk art involving intricate patterns and designs created on the floor). There were homemade sweets, visits to friends and relatives, exchanging gifts with them and, of course, lighting crackers. Every year Diwali has been a reminder of the victory of good over evil and the familiar sense of belonging that I had grown up associating with the festival my entire life.



Then suddenly, I’m in another country. I had friends organising parties, and I found myself enjoying the celebrations, there are people around you, music, food and plenty of excitement, but something still felt missing. I didn’t have the same sweets or the same food. My family was miles away, and the only way I could be a part of their celebrations was through a video call.

Celebrating Diwali in Glasgow made me realise just how much the surroundings contribute to the experience. It was the same festival, and I still felt the same excitement, but the city wasn’t decorated in the same way. There were no familiar streets filled with lights, no entire house to decorate and no family gathering to look forward to. There was just my room in the student accommodation, and even that wasn’t decorated with lights. I wasn’t even spending the day in my own room; I was celebrating at a friend’s place. It was strange to think that something I had associated with an entire household, neighbourhood and community had suddenly become something I was celebrating within four walls.

Perhaps that’s one of the unexpected parts of moving abroad. You don’t just miss the people you leave behind; you miss the little routines and experiences that made up your life with them. You miss things you never thought you would have to miss because they were always there. A particular sweet your mother makes, decorating the house together or simply dividing house cleaning chores months in advance as preparation for the same celebration. These things might seem insignificant when they’re part of your everyday life, but their absence becomes much more noticeable when you’re far away.

There’s also a weird feeling that comes with returning home after spending time abroad. Life doesn’t stop just because you’ve moved away. Your family continues with its routines, traditions and celebrations, and although you’re still a part of it, you’re no longer physically present for all those little moments. You might return to the place you grew up in, but you slowly realise you’re just a visitor in your own home and not a member of the house anymore. Eventually, your new surroundings develop their own little rituals and familiarities. But that doesn’t necessarily replace what you had before.

You expect to miss your family, friends and familiar surroundings, but you don’t always anticipate missing the person you were when you were surrounded by them. You slowly build a new version of yourself, one that belongs to a different place, while still carrying pieces of the life you left behind. Maybe that’s what makes celebrating festivals away from home so bittersweet. You can enjoy the new celebrations, make new memories and still wish you were back home making Rangoli with your mum. One feeling doesn’t cancel out the other.

Maybe this is the real cost of chasing your dreams. You move forward in life, but leave behind some of what’s most important to you. You can learn to enjoy your new surroundings, but the feeling of being home never really leaves you and that’s alright. Perhaps, that feeling is what makes life worth living.