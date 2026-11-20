This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Glasgow U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Melissa, the President of the Wakeboarding Society and a second-year medical student is breaking down barriers for the new generation of wakeboarders at Glasgow. I asked Melissa about the road to her new role as Wakeboarding President, the challenges, top tips, and the importance of a platform for women in sport.

Part medical student, part athlete, part professional overthinker (her words, not ours), she loves to make waves both on and off the water. Starting when she was 12, hating the sport at first and feeling terrified, Melissa didn’t have a conventional start that we would expect.

Never heard of Wakeboarding?

For our readers, Wakeboarding involves standing on a board named a ‘Wakeboard’ – its similar to a snowboard on water. The Wakeboard is towed behind a motorboat or cable system, allowing the rider to preform tricks, flips and turns!

“When we went into lockdown, I was forced to give it up, which was honestly a good thing for 12-year-old me who would rather have done anything than get in the cold water!”

Returning three years later, she went back to wakeboarding and, out of nowhere, fell in love with the sport and its community. It is this same community that Melissa hopes to build at our University, sharing her top leadership tips, balancing her nerves, ambitions and goals for the year.

Melisa’s rejection of sexualising sports:

She tells me that Sydney Sweeney’s version of ‘women in sports’ is exactly what she was taught to ignore growing up, as it’s crucial to show other female students that it is a sport for everyone and that it should never be considered as “too hard” or “too scary”. A woman of many trades, Melissa currently competes in freestyle skiing, where landing on hard snow and ice is common, and knows the difference between fear and belittling the abilities of the many perfectly capable women existing in sports.

“Freestyle skiing was a ‘scary’ sport. I hated the idea of falling and hurting myself, but honestly, when I was able to finally do a trick I’d been working up to for weeks, it was worth it. That’s the feeling of success I want other students to experience, without a voice nagging in your ear that we are too weak to take part.”

“I think, for me, my family are the main reason I was so influenced to put myself forward. There has always been a ‘can-do’ attitude, and the expectation that both my siblings and I would be in sports when we were little.”

It is this same community that Melissa hopes to build at our University, sharing her top tips for leadership and balancing her commitments.

Melissa’s top tips:

Don’t feel as though you are doing this alone; the people around you are there to support you too – get rid of your imposter syndrome

“The workload of a medical degree, a social life and planning Wakeboarding events can be intimidating for one person. It can be intimidating for one person and I was worried at first (obviously the imposter syndrome talking), which was completely and utterly all in my head. The overwhelming support from the committee made me realise that I was capable of it – no point stressing.

2. You don’t always ‘know’ how everything is going to work out, and that’s ok!

“I didn’t even know I was thinking of wakeboarding presidency until the last president nominated me before he stepped down. It was a surprise but a happy one, and going from not even being a part of the committee during my first year, it gave me a big boost in confidence”

3. Never go into any new sport thinking it’s too much of a challenge for you; everyone feels intimidated, and it’s a feeling that will help you.

“My first day of wakeboarding felt like it was my first day living on planet earth. I was so confused and nervous, and I realised I was being so dramatic; it was so fine and chilled – the people were lovely, and I felt right at home. I think the nerves kick your brain into overdrive, and the adrenaline focuses your energy into the task in front of you!“

My final thoughts:

If Melissa’s story proves anything, it’s that a future hobby or potential career might be the thing you currently complain about the most. She may not have all the answers, but she’s figured out a few important things: imposter syndrome is usually lying to you, your committee members do want to help, and a wee bit of cold water isn’t actually the end of the world. So channel your inner Melissa, ignore the fear and give something new a try. You might be pleasantly surprised!