What Your Favorite Tortured Poets Department Song Says About Your Major

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Gettysburg chapter.

It’s been over a year since The Tortured Poets Department opened its doors and permanently rewired my brain. While everyone else had their iconic brat summer, I had a full-blown TTPD year. So now, with my freshman year of college soon behind me, I’m fully qualified to diagnose what track represents your major.

1. Fortnight (feat. Post Malone) — History

You love recounting periods of time in outdated terminology and because you never get over anything, ever. “I love you, it’s ruining my life” is both your Instagram caption and your essay thesis. Your professors say “primary source,” you think of his first text. Because yes, that was when the downfall began.

2. The Tortured Poets Department — Philosophy

You drink black coffee and argue about ethics for sport. Your bookshelf is full of things you only half read but pretend to deeply understand. You think texting in lowercase adds depth. When Taylor said “you smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate,” you felt seen. You’re still spiraling over whether free will exists, and you’re bringing that energy into every dating app you join.

3. My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys — Architecture

You’re obsessed with how things are built but are personally on the verge of collapse weekly. There’s too much math, not enough sleep, and every project has you questioning why you didn’t just major in communications. Still, once you patch yourself up, the guy who ghosted you will be jealous.

4. Down Bad — Astronomy

You really thought you were signing up to stargaze. Instead, you got slammed with physics, equations, and 5-hour labs that end with you crying at your local gym. The lyrics sound like a bad situationship, but you relate because your TA just told you black holes might not even obey the laws of time. Stay strong, space cadet.

5. So Long, London — English

You’ve journaled so much your notes app needs a trigger warning. You say you’re not dramatic, but you compared girlhood to Greek tragedy. “You sacrificed us to the gods of your bluest days” felt like turning in a personal essay that left you emotionally drained. You cite Taylor Swift in your close readings and dare someone to say she’s not comparable to Shakespeare.

6. But Daddy I Love Him — Theater

You’ve never done anything halfway. You run barefoot through your dorm at 11 p.m. in a floor-length thrifted nightgown, tears and mascara both running. You think dramatic declarations fix everything and that love should always come with a monologue. You’re not delusional, you’re just method acting.

7. Fresh Out the Slammer — Forensic Science

You say you’re watching crime documentaries for class, but really, you’re taking notes. You flirt like you’re in an interrogation. If you ever end that long term relationship, you know exactly who you’re texting and calling it a “case study.”

8. Florida!!! (feat. Florence + The Machine) — Environmental Studies

You’ve considered living off-grid at least once. You have beef with Florida and with the entire oil industry. This song hits because it’s about escape, collapse, and starting over in a place where nobody asks questions. You have a reusable water bottle, an electric car, and a slightly unhinged plan to disappear into a mangrove forest with Florence.

9. Guilty as Sin? — Psychology

You psychoanalyze your own intrusive thoughts for fun. You’ve over-romanticized someone who barely knows your name. This track is your toxic daydream anthem, memorizing the lyrics instead of Freud flashcards. You know it’s a bad idea, but has that ever stopped you?

10. Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? — Political Science

You will absolutely stage a protest and cry in the same afternoon. You love this song because it makes you feel powerful and scary, like maybe you should run for office, or at least say something really intense in a seminar. We all know you’re already plotting your TED Talk.

11. I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) — Chemistry

You love a project, romantic or molecular. Your lab partner didn’t show up, but it’s okay, because you’re used to cleaning up other people’s messes. You understand that unstable elements and unstable men are part of the periodic table and life.

12. loml — Writing

You see the beauty in every moment, like it’s a poetic scene waiting to be written. But when things go wrong, you’re already drafting the tragedy. When Taylor flipped “love of my life” into “loss of my life,” you gasped out loud and opened a new Google Doc titled “closure.” Also, text your therapist.

13. I Can Do It With a Broken Heart — Business

You are held together by caffeine, Google Calendar, and spite. You’re exhausted, excelling, and emotionally bankrupt, but in a chic way. You’re “so depressed you act like it’s your birthday,” but you will land that internship, even if you have to cry in the elevator first.

14. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived — Economics (or any frat-adjacent major)

You’ve dated this man. You’ve seen this man at a darty in those salmon shorts. You might be this man. This song hits because it perfectly captures the pity you feel toward boys who act like vulnerability is a personality flaw.

15. The Alchemy — Chemistry

This is for the science girls who finally got their win. You survived Gen Chem, dropped Organic Chem, and now you believe in love and fate. This song is serotonin in lab form. You think atoms might be soulmates. You’re not wrong.

16. Clara Bow — Women & Gender Studies

You understand the burden of being “the it girl.” You see femininity as both performance and prison. This song makes you want to write your thesis on pop stardom, girlhood, and commodified identity. You own claw clips and quote Simone de Beauvoir with ease.

No matter your major, we’re all just students in Taylor Swift’s department.