What I Was Most Looking Forward To Upon My Gettysburg Return

I just started my sophomore year at Gettysburg College, and as the days got closer and closer this summer to my move in on August 18th, I found myself so overjoyed to come back to campus! The new semester always is a lot to take in, and I think we can all agree that the information overload can be daunting, especially for the first-years. However, the excitement that the fall semester brings makes up for the stress! So, without further adieu, here are my personal top-five reasons why I was excited to return to campus!

1. Declaring my majors

Deciding upon a major was one of the most stressful prospects to navigate during my first year at Gettysburg. I always had an idea of what I wanted to major in, but was always hesitant to take the next step and actually make it official. I love how at a liberal arts school like Gettysburg, you have the opportunity to explore many things that you are passionate about, and I enjoy hearing about my peers’ major and minor combinations and why they chose to pursue them. If you are a first-year still contemplating your major (which is totally okay by the way), keep exploring! I never would have thought I would be able to double major in English w/ Writing Concentration and Music, but both passions spoke to me while taking classes. Following multiple paths if you wish is very welcomed here, which is very encouraging and exciting!

2. SEEing my friends

This may seem like an obvious answer, but I just had to include it! While it was great to be home for the summer, I couldn’t help but miss all of my Servo meals and time on Stine Lake with my college friends that I made. Once I got back to campus, I found it so cool to not only see my existing friends, but also realized how much I missed so many people, even those who I just wave to from time to time. The Gettysburg community is so small and it is really easy to make connections with people in any capacity. We may have only known each other for one year, but it feels like a lot longer!

3. clubs & extracurriculars

On the same theme of a small campus community, one of the most rewarding and fulfilling aspects of college for me is the ability to get involved in all sorts of clubs, which really connects you with people with similar interests and allows you to let your interests have a place in your busy academic schedule. Personally, I have enjoyed getting involved in writing clubs on campus (like Her Campus and the Gettysburgian) and a variety of musical ensembles at the Sunderman Conservatory. These activities correlate with my academic interests and are a ton of fun! I certainly missed these meetings and the people at them this summer.

4. First-Year Orientation

This year, I got the opportunity to be a student volunteer for the First-Year Orientation for the Class of 2028, which was an amazing experience! I was really looking forward to it because of how much my own Orientation last year helped me adjust to college and inspired me to get involved on campus. It was really interesting to be on the flipside of that move in day, which can be very emotional for many. It was bittersweet, and also really nice to welcome the new first-years to campus. Orientation also teaches a lot of practical and valuable communication skills, and I feel like I learned a lot while also having a ton of fun!

5. The greater gettysburg community

The town of Gettysburg is a very special place for a lot of reasons, and it has the ability to feel like home to me, even when I am missing my own home. The Gettysburg community, like the college, has a lot going on all the time and a vibrant arts and history scene, which keeps you busy if you like that sort of thing! Whenever I am looking for something to do or a new restaurant to try, I can usually find something happening in the town square for a little break from schoolwork. Gettysburg contrasts a lot from where I am from, so it is a great change of scenery and I love getting to be a part of it during the school year!