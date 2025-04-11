The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My favorite video essays I have watched lately

I have been on a video essay kick lately, just watching them while drawing, while I am at the gym, or eating a meal. Some of them have been really good, so I thought it would be a good idea to share some of them. Here are some recommendations from different creators.

This video dives into the rise of consumerism and drop in individuality. I really liked this video as it explores the different trend cycles that have lead to these developments. It also tackles the rise of fashion influencers and influx in aesthetic labels and how these play into the problem. You’ll see a lot of these social commentary videos on this list since I find them really eye opening since a lot of these things happen right under our nose.

This video goes into how our generation has been growing increasingly avoidant and just not wanting to deal with the efforts in certain friendships. This one was really validating to watch since I had been on the receiving end of someone “protecting their peace” more than once. The pattern of people becoming hyper self-focused has been on the rise over the past few years. I liked this video since it went into history and explored how far back this trend goes.

This video goes into how peoples opinions have gotten to extremes. You either love or hate something and no in between and because of that there is a lack of nuance to opinions and takes. This video kind of put words to thoughts I’ve had about so many things and pointed out patterns I hadn’t noticed before. Take how algorithms want the extremes and don’t allow for more elaborate titles as an example. Overall, it was an interesting video going into a couple different topics.

This video essay was super interesting to me. I grew up Catholic, and although I no longer observe the religion, I did not know how intertwined Catholicism has been with fashion. It is still up for debate whether this is culturally appropriating or not and it really depends on the person. This video essay explored the history behind Catholicism and fashion as well current trends.

This video essay is actually really recent and about the current Chappell Roan “scandal” where she had spoken about her friends who have kids and her experience seeing them struggle. This video essay dives deep into the struggles of motherhood and how it is so idealized, but they never receive the support they need. It also discusses sexism and how misogyny plays a part in these problems.

FInal comments

These are only a couple of the videos I have watched lately but they were definitely my favorites. I tried to show five different ones from five different creators. Hopefully you guys enjoy these and if you don’t watch video essays already these can get you into them. Since, in my opinion, they are a really good to watch as long form content to put a stop to the doom scrolling.