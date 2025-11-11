Ranking the ‘Final Destination’ Movies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Gettysburg chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In honor of Halloween, I binged the Final Destination franchise since I had never watched it before. So, of course, I had opinions and I have decided to rank them. Here are my thoughts and ranking on all six films. Spoilers ahead!

. Final Destination 3

This one was my favorite mainly because I liked the photograph motif out of all the ways to predict death. Out of all the films it was the most unique compared to the typical visions or bad feelings other protagonists would get. The deaths were also unique and I was genuinely rooting for the main characters.

. Final Destination

You can’t beat the original. Being the first in the series it establishes the concepts and themes of the films to come. The deaths were all unique and they actually successfully saved people, at least temporarily, while other films failed to do that. Overall, it’s a classic.

. Final Destination 2

I like how it was directly tied to the previous film as it is set a year later from the first one. Also, I liked how it was a group of total strangers. The moment they were all talking about how they were influenced by the characters from the past film was a cool twist and added to the concepts shown previously.

. Final Destination 5

One of the main things that saved my enjoyment of this film is the twist at the end that it actually takes place at the start of the timeline. It introduced the idea of killing to take the amount of time they have left which was interesting. But otherwise some of the deaths were similar concepts that we’ve seen before. Also, the characters weren’t very likeable.

. Final Destination Bloodlines

It was an interesting direction to take the franchise and I can see how they were trying to tie any loose ends, but it also doesn’t make the most sense. It raises the question of why the grandma got the vision to begin with if she was the start to all the events that took place in the franchise. I am also unsure of how I feel about making the undertaker character just a human that was at the first disaster. I feel like it removes a lot of the mystery of his character. Also, the ending felt stupid.

. Final Destination 4