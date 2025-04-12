The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who uses Receiptify as often as they use Spotify I figured it was finally time to write an article about it. For those who are unfamiliar Receiptify is a website that links to your Spotify account and lists the songs you have listened to the most. You can look at the previous month, six months, or year. While last months certainly isn’t a reflection of my music taste as a whole I found it interesting enough to chronicle.

Lifestyles of the rich & famous – good charlotte

Released in 2002, “Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous” is a striking social commentary. It is a reaction to the 1984 docuseries of the same name, which allows viewers into the world of the absurdly wealthy. Joel Madden lyrically tears into the obscenity of their out of touch lifestyles, and the fast tempo and accompanying instruments push you into that anger with him. The song is perhaps more relevant now than ever. While I don’t condone theft, I certainly condone giving this song a listen.

Tweaker – gelo

I have to say, I was hoping this song wouldn’t be as high as it is, but I’m not surprised. I heard this song on an Instagram reel and ended up adding it to my running playlist, and it has quickly become an earworm for me and everyone around me (funny enough, my roommates started to sing it as I wrote this sentence). Although it is vastly different than “Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous”, “Tweaker” is still a good song that you can vibe to while exercising, at a party, or if you’re like me and my friends sing at random.

Casual – ChappelL roan

I’m not the biggest fan of Chappell Roan (in that I love her personality and some of her songs, but I’m not into her entire discography), but “Casual” is perhaps some of her prettiest vocal work. I am one of those people that will rewind a song over and over to just hear one line, and that is the case with this song. I love her lyrics and vocals towards the end of the song, so much so that number 3 on the list seems like a fitting spot.

Slide – Doechii

Doechii is such a fun artist. I’ve quickly become a fan of her songs, personality, and music videos. That being said, “Slide” is certainly my favorite song of hers. It’s such a fun listen, one that can be played at any point of the day and get you going.

No One mourns the wicked – kristen chenowith

Hot take here, but I absolutely prefer the original Wicked soundtrack to that of the new movie. I’m not a huge fan of a lot of the choices that Grande and Erivo made in terms of vocal changes. That being said, I have been a huge fan of the musical since I was twelve, and I tend to sing along every time I’m on a longer car ride. I’m not sure why this one made the list as opposed to the other songs on the soundtrack, but I trust the website’s math.

love somebody – maroon 5

This has been one of my favorite songs since I was a child. At one point I had three copies of the Overexposed CD- I loved the album and everyone around me knew it. This was one of the songs that I annoyed my parents and grandparents asking them to play it over and over again in the car. It is lyrically beautiful with a fun, upbeat melody.

time in a bottle – jim croce

I’d suggest Jim Croce to anyone. He is such a powerful lyricist and all of his songs have such a unique instrumental background. “Time in a Bottle” is one of those songs that you can play when you’re feeling any sort of way- happy, sad, in love, heartbroken, you name it. Released in 1972, it has remained a timeless classic and I believe it will stay that way for years to come.

rpm – Sugar ray

“RPM” is the song for you if you’re looking for that classic 90’s grunge sound. It has a fast tempo, swinging guitar melody, and is easy to jam out to even if you aren’t big in the Nu-metal scene.

Now you’re gone – basshunter

A classic Y2K vibe. This is the song I put on any time I want to feel like a member of the Jersey Shore cast, which is probably more often than one should. “Now You’re Gone” is such a great song for any going out playlist, I wish I heard it on the radio more often.

we r who we r – kesha