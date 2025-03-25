The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Gettysburg chapter.

Now that the weather is finally starting to warm up again, it’s time to replace my thick fleece sweaters with my favorite spring outfits! Here are my favorite pieces to wear when the sun comes back out each year.

1. Graphic Tees

Living in the northeast makes it impossible to wear my favorite graphic tees from November through March unless I layer, which can be really tricky depending on what you have in your closet. Graphic tees are a staple in my spring closet. They can be paired with jeans and a light jacket if there’s still a chill in the air, or they can easily be worn with shorts if the temperature is high.

2. Florals

This is by far the most obvious inclusion in this list, but it can’t be forgotten. Light pink, baby blue, and lavender florals all work really well in the spring, whether they be printed on headscarfs, tops, or skirts. Personally, I love to pair one dominant floral piece with other pieces that match the color scheme.

3. Colored Tights

These are hit or miss for some people, but I love them! I like to treat them as the statement piece of my outfit, and keep the rest pretty simple. Pastels are my choice for spring, particularly pink and yellow, but I think white tights pair well with most anything. They brighten up an outfit immediately!

4. Lace

I have a lot of lace pieces that can finally be worn now that it’s warmer out! Lace is much lighter than other fabrics, so layering it in the winter can be difficult. Once it’s warm enough, though, I enjoy building outfits full of lace (given that they’re the same color)! When spring comes, I like to bring out my lace skirts, tights, and tops, and throw them all together.

5. Vests

Vests can be really cute for fall, too, of course, but I love the way they can be layered in the spring. Black vests, denim vests, fringe vests, they all look cute over a short sleeved crop top with jeans or a mini skirt. They’re really versatile in an outfit, and can be dressed up or down!