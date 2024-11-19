My Ranking of ‘The Hunger Games’ Films

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Suzanne Collins’ recent announcement of the next The Hunger Games novel has pushed me straight back into my obsession with the series. And when I say obsession, I mean obsession. I decided to rewatch all of the films (including The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), and I found myself plagued by a deeply opinionated ranking. I’ve seen lots of other rankings of these movies online, but none seem to align with my own. Read on for my ranking, from worst to best!

5. Mockingjay; Part One

Even though it comes in last, I still think Mockingjay; Part One is really well-done film and faithful adaptation. The tension is built really well, but primarily through long periods of dialogue, which tends to make the story drag for me. I also tend to be bothered when something is made glamorous where it explicitly shouldn’t be. For example, most of this movie takes place in District 13, and underground community where there are very limited resources of any and every kind (food, clothing, beds, etc.).The actors in this setting, though, have perfectly done hair and visible makeup. Especially for a film like this, that is specifically commenting on class divisions and exploitation, I can be a bit bothered by the not-so-subtle fingerprints that Hollywood leaves on it.

4. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Again, this movie is still a really enjoyable watch for me. Rachel Zegler continues to prove herself as a savior of Hollywood with both her acting and her vocals. Frankly, I’m still listening to the soundtrack. A good portion of the dialogue, though, felt a bit too reliant on cliches, and many of the changes made from the novel detracted from the story’s theme for me. For those who don’t know, this story showcases the tenth Hunger Games, and at this point, so early in the Games’ history, tributes are still hesitant to engage in combat. The movie, though, turns that on its head and glorifies gory sequences of violence at the start of the Game, instead catering to movie-going audiences who are eager for the spectacle of conflict.

3. Mockingjay; Part Two

The tension that Mockingjay; Part One spends its entire run-time building to is finally released in this film, and it makes it worth the wait. The action is fairly non-stop from the opening scene. The conclusion of the series as a whole, though, takes the time that it needs to unfold. Again, the touch of Hollywood is really evident in this movie as well, but the action sequences clearly necessitated CGI, which is definitely forgivable.

2. Catching Fire

This portion of the ranking is usually where my opinions tend to differ. Catching Fire is definitely gripping, well-acted, and fast-paced, but it still feels too Hollywood for me. Similar to The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, many instances of dialogue can feel a bit too cliche. The violence is, again, much more glorified, and the evil and exploits of the Capitol are told to me through dialogue rather than shown to me through cinematography.

1. The Hunger Games

I’m truly convinced that this film was perfectly made. Everything from the cinematography to the hair and makeup fits the story so perfectly. The movie is shot in a way that encourages the audience to see the brutality of the Games juxtaposed with the absurd excesses of the Capitol, rather than just like any other Hollywood action movie. This movie is the only one in the franchise directed by Gary Ross, while the other four have been directed by Francis Lawrence. Lawrence’s films (because of their character design, dialogue, and cinematography) make me feel like I’m watching this story from the perspective of the Capitol. The first movie of the franchise, though, makes me feel like I’m watching everything through Katniss’ eyes. The stylistic choices Ross makes puts the barbarity of the Games and the absurdity of the Capitol on full display, and that’s why it’s the best movie of the series.