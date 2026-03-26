My Favorite Outdoor Spaces at Gettysburg College!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Gettysburg chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gettysburg is a beautiful campus with tons of outdoor areas for students to spend time studying, eating, or just chilling. Since the weather is getting warmer, here are some of my personal favorites in no particular order.

Original Photo by Ashley Webb

Muss Beach

While it is not an actual beach, it is a really nice field that gets some good sunshine. Now that where I live is close to Muss Beach it’s probably one of my favorites area to just chill, do some work, or get some sun. I definitely plan to tan out there once the weather is right.

Library Patio

Musselman Library has a patio with lots of tables in chairs for students to sit at. It is another nice spot to sit outside and do some work. Since its near many of the academic buildings it is the perfect spot to get a bit done and get some sun before your next class.

Stine Lake

Once again, not an actual body of water, but this is one of the most popular spots for outdoor events which makes it nice to spend time at. Many times when I have just been walking to or from class there would be an event going on. Especially now that the weather is warming up its worth checking to see what kind of events are happening there.

CUB Patio

This one is definitely a popular spot since its right outside the College Union Building. It is a great spot to socialize or have a meal. Because it’s so busy, it isn’t always the best spot to do homework, though. But like Stine Lake, there are occasional events on the patio that are worth stopping by, and not just for free food which those events often have.

Atrium Patio

You can see I’m a fan of a good patio. This one is right outside of Servo and is less crowded than some others. Depending on where you live it can be a bit of walk but it is a nice spot. There are plants and trees around that offer nice greenery and shade. Another solid location for work, eating, or just chilling.

Stairs of any building

An underrated option in my opinion. Many buildings have ledges or areas around the stairs that can work as cool places to sit. It is pretty convenient, too, if that building is one that you have a class in. Just head out a bit early and you can catch some vitamin D before a lecture.

ANywhere on campus with a chair outside

There are tons of places I haven’t mentioned or had the chance to go to yet. But there are lots of options for you to spend some time outside at and most patches of grass have at least one lawn chair. So just find a spot and enjoy the sunshine!