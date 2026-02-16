My 26 Books to Read in 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Gettysburg chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Although I know I probably won’t get to read twenty-six books for pleasure this year with classes and work going on, and although it is unlikely I will completely follow this list and not go off on my own and read different things entirely, here is a list of 26 books for me to try to read in 2026! Warning: I have a lot of range…

the list

1. If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio

I’ve been wanting to read this one for a while now; as an English major, I think I’m required to read a dark academia novel with Shakespeare references. I will definitely get to this one this year.

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

This is another novel I will absolutely get to this year; I need to. Sapphic love and Taylor Jenkins Reid sounds like a future five-star book waiting to happen.

3. The House of Hades by Rick Riordan

So, yes, at my grown age of twenty-one, I am reading the Percy Jackson series… and for the first time! I try to get through the series steadily, so I should definitely read the next one this year (especially after that cliffhanger in Mark of Athena…).

4. Moby Dick by Herman Melville

Like I said, I have a lot of range. I can want to read Percy Jackson and a 600-page classic. I have a dear friend who goes to Bryn Mawr College and is writing their thesis on Moby Dick right now, and although she has translated it into terms I understand, I want to get the full, immersive experience and understand it in Moby Dick terms as well.

5. Dracula by Bram Stoker

Another classic, but I might put this one off. However, I want to get to it eventually because I’ve heard it is similar in nature to Frankenstein and Frankenstein is my absolute favorite book.

6. The Long Game by Rachel Reid

Like most of the world, I have fallen victim to the Heated Rivalry propaganda. I read the first book at the end of last year and finished it at the beginning of this year, and I hate to say it but I loved it. I must continue Shane and Ilya’s story and can’t wait until season 2.

7. Dolls of Our Lives by Mary Mahoney and Allison Horrocks

When I was working last semester during my leave of absence, I listened to the Dolls of Our Lives podcast and it was right up my alley. I love American Girl dolls (I have four) and I love the discussion about the political, social, and historical connotations of the books, the dolls, and the brand. Hopefully, like in the podcast, those aspects are discussed in their book!

8. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

While I still haven’t watched the movie, I have fallen victim to many TikTok edits of it and will be watching soon. Thus, I will have to read the book as well and may become the next Emily Henry mega-fan… I’m not a big fan of romance, so we’ll see.

9. The Academy by Elin Hildebrand and Shelby Cunningham

I’ve never read an Elin Hildebrand novel, but I have heard a lot of good things about this one. I also think the story is right up my alley and similar to stories I am interested in writing in the future. I think I could get some good inspiration as well as entertainment.

10. Meet Kit by Valerie Tripp

I’m getting back into American Girl dolls like crazy right now, clearly. I read Kit’s books when I was younger, and I listed to the Dolls of Our Lives podcast episodes that went over her books, but I still want to fully experience them again. I’m hoping to at least get to book one (Meet Kit) if not to all six.

11. Just Friends by Haley Pham

Haley Pham is one of my favorite YouTubers, and she posts bookish content. She has finally written her own book and I’m very curious to see what it’s all about. It’s not exactly my cup of tea, but I may still pick it up because of the hype.

12. Game Changer by Rachel Reid

Before there was Ilya and Shane, there was Kip and Scott. Game Changer is the first book in the Game Changers series, with Heated Rivalry being a loosely related sequel. Although I fell in love with Ilya and Shane in the show, episode 3 focused on Scott and Kip, and I would like to read their story in its entirety.

13. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Another sapphic love story by Taylor Jenkins Reid, this is a must-read. I’m afraid all of the scientific space jargon is going to trip me up, but I’m still interested in seeing what this well-received novel is all about.

14. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley

Speaking of “booktuber” Haley Pham, this is her favorite book. I usually don’t take many of her suggestions – I enjoy her videos more than I necessarily think we have the same taste – but she has hyped this book up so much that I have to read it. It seems to be interesting and popular, especially on Goodreads, so this is a suggestion I will take.

15. The Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler

Similar (according to my librarian friend) to one of my favorite books, The Handmaid’s Tale, this is a modern classic that I don’t know much about but have high hopes for. I have read and studied Octavia Butler in the past, and she is phenomenal. I would love to dive into more of the worlds she has created.

16. Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo

I almost picked up this book last year but didn’t quite get to. Although I feel I have grown out of the Young Adult genre, this is one book that I definitely need to read. It is another LGBT story, one of sapphic love again, I believe, and it is an historical fiction piece.

17. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

Speaking of The Handmaid’s Tale, I would love to reread it. I haven’t read it since I was in high school and have forgotten a lot of the details. I think in the current state of our world and in my gained wisdom and maturity, this book would be even more hard hitting than it was to me before.

18. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

I mostly want to reread The Handmaid’s Tale, though, because I want to read its recent sequel. I haven’t heard amazing things about the sequel, but I still think I need to read it, especially because I loved the first so much.

19. The Favorites by Layne Fargo

This is a recent addition to my TBR, but I’m really excited to get to it; this may be the first “fun” book of the year that I read. With the Winter Olympics going on right now, I think it is especially relevant. Based on the blurb, the structure of the book sounds similar to Daisy Jones & The Six, one of my favorite books, so I think I will really enjoy this one.

20. Tangled Up in You by Christina Lauren

This is a Tangled retelling that I bought on a whim when I saw it in the bookstore. Tangled is my favorite movie and, although, again, I don’t love the romance genre, I thought this book sounded super cute. Plus, I need to dwindle down my physical TBR some…

21. Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo

I loved the Six of Crows duology but never got to its predecessor trilogy. Could this be the year?

22. Normal People by Sally Rooney

This book has gotten so much hype around the internet that I need to see what it’s about. As far as I know, it is more literary fiction than it is romance, which is exactly my cup of tea.

23. The Cruel Prince by Holly Black

This is another book on my physical TBR that I’ve had sitting around for a while and used to be really excited to read. Although I’m not big on fantasy anymore, this is still a fantasy novel (and series – if I like this first book) that I would like to get to.

24. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

You already know that I’m into Percy Jackson; of course I would be interested in reading another book with a take on Greek mythology, especially one for an older age demographic (though still only YA). What I’ve heard about this book tells me that it is the love story between Achilles and Patroclus, an historical (very historical) MLM romance that I need to see play out.

25. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson

This is one YA series that I have heard nothing but good things about, and I surprisingly haven’t been spoiled yet. I’ve heard lots of great things about Holly Jackson’s storytelling as well, and a good mystery book is definitely going to draw me in.

26. Stargirl by Jerry Spinelli

Finally, I want to get to this childhood classic for endearing personal reasons. I’m not sure how much I am going to enjoy it, but I would still really like to read it for the first time.

wrap up

And that’s my 26 in 2026! Hopefully I gave you some inspiration for yours or even mentioned some of your favorite books! With a newly reignited passion for reading, I can’t wait to reach my reading goal and beyond and read lots of good literature!