Looking Back On What I Thought College Would Be Like

In the months leading up to college, there were so many things that I was convinced were going to be true about the college experience, and they were things that I was very nervous for. Now that I am in my second semester and very adjusted to college life, it is kind of funny to reminisce about that period of uncertainty because a lot of those fears ended up not being true, at least not to the extent that I thought they would be. Without further adieu, here are five college myths debunked in my personal experience!

1. wanting to go home every weekend

Before I even got to college, I was already planning dates to come home. I don’t live super far from campus, so I thought it would be practical to make weekend trips all the time. However, I found that I didn’t want to leave because there was so much to do, and I didn’t want to miss out on cool experiences! I also think that staying here and getting involved was important in helping me overcome homesickness, even though it still happens from time to time. Each time I have gone home has been very special, and I love having those trips to look forward to, but I am very grateful for my second home at college, too.

2. thinking that the environment is too serious

I used to be worried that my college classes and lifestyle as a student would be too stringent and that I would be overwhelmed by the academics. That has actually been the opposite of what I have experienced, which has been totally unexpected. This is not to say that the workload doesn’t get tough sometimes – it definitely does. What I mean by this more is the fact that the professors I have had are super engaging and passionate about their fields. for me, it’s easier to build relationships with college professors because they are very friendly and reasonable with their assignments. I also like being surrounded by classmates who have similar interests to me, which will only become more true as the years go on and classes become more specific.

3. Having a fear of eating ramen and mac n’ cheese all the time

It sounds silly, but as someone who isn’t really a huge fan of these college staple foods, this actually ran through my head at one point. I feel like it is pretty self explanatory that this is definitely not true at all – luckily Servo, Bullet, and Commons exist and have a lot of great food options that don’t leave me needing to eat ramen and mac n’ cheese constantly.

4. believing that not having a major was detrimental

“So – what’s your major?” was probably the most frequently asked question I got the first few weeks of college and not having an answer was really stressful. I am still an undeclared major definitely focusing in on an option, but it is still nice to know that I have more time to think about what I want my career path to be. I am so surprised by how many other people I have met that are also undeclared, and it definitely makes me feel better. I am glad that I get to be around so many people who are in the same situation and others who have similar interests that have inspired me to plan out my own college career.

5. being convinced I would stay in my room all day

I kind of thought I would be afraid to leave my room, but I actually find that I am hardly there at all, which is really interesting. Honestly, it is usually too busy to come back to your room a lot during the day, and it has worked better for me to pack everything I need for my classes and make sure trips back to my room fit into my schedule, as meticulous as that sounds. I also was surprised to discover how much of a lack of focus I have when I am trying to study or do homework in my room, especially considering it is one of the only spaces on campus that isn’t public. I definitely spend more time in campus buildings such as Musselman Library, Glatfelter Hall, and Schmucker Hall than I do my dorm because there is something about that environment that makes me want to do my work.