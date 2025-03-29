How to Pick the Perfect Writing Class (Without Losing Your Mind) 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Gettysburg chapter.

So, you want to take a writing class? Whether you’re dreaming of becoming the next bestselling author, want to write killer op-eds, or just need an elective that won’t make you want to cry (looking at you, organic chemistry), picking the right writing class is a big deal. But with so many options like fiction, poetry, journalism, and professional writing, how do you know which one is the one?

1. Ask Yourself: What’s the Vibe?

Be real with yourself. Do you want a chill, creative space where you can romanticize your life and write short stories in a coffee shop? Or are you here to level up your resume with a professional writing or journalism course? Knowing what you want, whether it’s refining your fiction, learning how to write press releases, or finally figuring out how to make an argument without sounding like a Twitter thread, will save you from a semester of regret.

2. Stalk the Professor (In a Totally Normal Way)

I cannot stress this enough: who teaches the class matters just as much as what the class is about. Some professors are super encouraging and will hype you up like your best friend; others will dissect your work with both blatant and constructive criticism. Neither is bad! But you have to know what you’re signing up for. Check Rate My Professors, ask upperclassmen, or email them to get a sense of their teaching style.

3. Step Out of Your Comfort Zone (Just a Little)

If you always write fiction, why not try a poetry class? If you love a good research paper, see what it’s like to write personal essays. You don’t have to go full-on experimental, but challenging yourself is kind of the whole point of college. Plus, you might discover a whole new way of writing that you love.

4. Know Your Limits

Not to be dramatic but writing classes can take over your life if you’re not careful. Some professors expect weekly 10-page essays. Others want constant peer reviews and detailed revisions. If you’re already drowning in work, maybe don’t take the most writing-intensive course on campus. Find something that fits your schedule without making you question all of your life choices.

5. Pick What Excites You

At the end of the day, go with what sounds fun. If a class makes you want to start writing right now, that’s a good sign. You’ll get way more out of a course that genuinely interests you than one you picked just because it sounded “practical”. Writing is supposed to be exciting! Find a class that makes you want to put words on the page, and I promise you’ll be glad you did.