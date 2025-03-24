The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a freshman, I have certainly felt my fair share of homesickness. These are some things that help me feel more grounded and help ease the homesickness, these could possibly be useful for you!

Watching Comfort TV shows

Finding a show that you can stream and watch when your feeling upset and alone can help distract you and make you feel more connected. My personal favorites are Gilmore Girls, Friends, and How I Met Your Mother. Finding an escape from your feelings can be good sometimes.

Going For A Walk

Going for a walk with friends, or by yourself, can help you feel more connected to the world around you. You can find great hiking spots and trails around campus and learn more about your home by going for walks.

reading a book

In the same range as watching a comfort show, reading a good book can help act as an escape. You can find some amazing choices in the library and maybe learn something new along the way.

Calling Loved Ones

Calling friends and family at home can sometimes be a comfort. You can catch up with what’s going on at home and get reassurance that everything will alright.