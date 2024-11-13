Great Gettysburg College Events to Fit Into Your Schedule

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Gettysburg chapter.

Something that I really like about Gettysburg is that there is always something to do or see around campus! We have a lot of events that have become traditions that students love to be a part of. For this list, I compiled a few events that happen on a somewhat regular basis, whether that be weekly, monthly, or once a semester, that I like to set aside time in my calendar for. These events usually have a great turnout and build a nice community amongst those who go to them, whether they are hobby cultivating, studying focused, or just for socializing! Here are five of my personal favorite events that are a special part of this college and are a ton of fun!

Midnight Madness

Midnight Madness, or “Mid Mad,” usually happens once per month at Bullet, and attracts a big crowd because they serve free snacks after the regular hours are over. I remember going to this a lot my first semester because I thought it was so fun how many people showed up and it is a good way to meet friends! Sometimes they have karaoke and things like that, too!

Now hear this!

Now Hear This! is the recital hour that happens every Friday at 3 pm in the beautiful Paul Recital Hall, and any music major or minor students can sign up to perform. These recitals are a nice, supportive environment for students to practice performing, and they are open to the public for free. It is a great way to support your peers and hear music you have never heard before from any instrument or voice!

Long Night Against Procrastination

Long Night Against Procrastination happens usually once per semester in Musselman Library as we get closer to finals week. It provides a fun study space for students to go and get work done, complete with snacks, relaxing music, and library merch. Another thing I like about it is that there is a sticky note wall where you can write goals and then move them to the “complete” side of the wall once you meet them. It is a super uplifting environment for a stressful time in the semester!

pub trivia

Pub Trivia happens every Thursday evening in the Attic, and is a very popular event on campus. It is has host provided drinks for students over age 21 and snacks as well for a game of trivia, where you work in teams and have the opportunity to win prizes. Each week, a different student organization hosts the event, so you can learn a lot about groups on campus through the fun trivia questions!

crafternoon

Crafternoon is another Musselman Library event that I love! It usually happens on Tuesday or Thursday and features a new art project each time carefully planned by the wonderful library staff! It always makes my day to go craft with fellow students and connect with art, since it is difficult to make time for hobbies like that with a busy college schedule! My favorite Crafternoons have been making Valentine’s Day garlands and junk journaling!