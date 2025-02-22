Embracing Koselig: How to Make Winter Your Coziest Season 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Gettysburg chapter.

I love winter, each year I look forward to the snow, warm sweaters and the glow of a roaring fire paired with a great book. But for many college students, the cold temperatures and near-constant darkness can make this time of year difficult. With the holiday festivities behind us and the spring semester workload in full swing, it can feel like there’s nothing to look forward to. I’ve always been interested in how people in Norway, a country that experiences weeks of total night, combat seasonal sadness. That’s where Koselig comes in.

What is Koselig?

Koselig is a Norwegian word that embodies a sense of coziness. During the long, dark winter nights, people light fires and candles, wrap themselves in wool blankets, and focus on the warmth and light that make winter special. But Koselig isn’t just about staying in and bed-rotting: it has a strong community aspect, inspiring festivals, gatherings, and traditions that bring people together.

Tips for Surviving the Winter:

Romanticize the Cold

Nordic countries embrace winter, viewing it as a season of joy rather than gloom. Think of it as a time for hibernation and healing. Just as animals slow down and rest, you should take time to care for yourself. Whether it’s a morning yoga class, a new skincare routine, or simply allowing yourself to unwind, focus on the rejuvenating aspects of winter rather than the dreariness.

Nourish, Hydrate, Hibernate

The Nordic diet is one of the healthiest in the world, rich in vitamins, protein, and antioxidants. Eating well in a college dining hall can be challenging but try to nourish your body with balanced meals and plenty of water. And don’t forget, cozy comfort foods like cakes, cookies, and warm drinks are also part of the Nordic winter experience!

Cold? Never heard of her

In Norway, where darkness lasts for weeks, people make the most of any good weather. No matter how cold it is, getting outside for fresh air and sunlight (while it lasts) is crucial. With your class schedule, you’re probably outside more than you think, so dress for it! Layer up with thermals, Henleys, sweatshirts, and thick pants to stay warm. Take this as an opportunity to embrace winter fashion: get those cute mittens, earmuffs, and scarves you’ve been eyeing on Pinterest.

Find Your Own Koselig: Winter doesn’t have to be a season of survival. It can be a time of comfort, connection, and self-care. So, light a candle, bundle up, and embrace the cozy side of the cold.