Best True Crime Podcasts for Rainy Days

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Gettysburg chapter.

I am always down for anything true crime related. When rainy days come around and I have nothing to do, one of my favorite ways to occupy my time is to listen to some of my favorite true crime podcasts. These podcasts range from traditional telling of a crime to down right supernatural, but will never fail to keep you entertained.

Dateline

Always a classic, pretty much the TV series in a podcast form. Great for those who want to just zone out and listen for a solid 30 minute to hour time frame.

National Park after dark

A new twist on the genre with National Park themed episodes. All of the crime and events occurred in a National Park or site. Cassie and Danielle’s conversation and side comments are genuinely hilarious to listen to. The episode topics range from traditional crime to super natural haunting with the background of dark trails.

Medical Murders

For all of you Grey’s Anatomy junkies out there, this podcast mixes the medical field with true crime in a slightly disturbing way. Medical Murders is a podcasts that surrounds the murders and abuse committed by nurses and doctors. Just a warning that this podcast can have some gory descriptions, so if that makes you squirm you might want to skip.

Crimes Of the Centuries

This podcast is a play on how we, as a society, use the term “Crime of the Century” about whatever murder that seems to be capturing the nation at the moment. Using this theme as a catalyst, the podcast explores past crimes that had America on a chokehold as they were developing, even though they are less widely known today. This podcast gives you an insight into American society at the time, as what the crimes focuses on, point out the fundamentals of who we are as a country today.