5 Ways to Keep in Touch with Your Long-Distance Friends:

Moving far away to college is hard! In my senior year, I struggled with the concept of leaving my best friends and moving somewhere completely different. I have, however, figured out some fun ways to keep in touch with long-distance pals!

1: Teleparty

Teleparty is a free extension you can download on your laptop or tablet. Teleparty allows you to sync your shows/movies with your friends, making it possible for you to seamlessly watch simultaneously. You can skip the trouble of trying to match up your start times and have a program that magically plays your film in sync with your friends. Additionally, there is a chat bar so that you can talk about the movie while you watch! It’s almost like you are sitting right next to them for movie night.

2: Jackbox games

I adore Jackbox Games. There are so many different kinds of mini-games to explore in the many different versions of this platform. All the programs are hilarious and super competitive. In my family, we hop on a Zoom call and explore the games. These mini-games are so creative and trust me, they have something for everyone.

3: Exchange Playlists

My friends and I are always discovering and exchanging new music. Every couple of weeks, it’s fun to create a new playlist with your recent favorite tunes and share it with your friends. Not only is it a great way to find some new music, but you also get to feel connected to your pals.

4: Gift Swap

A gift exchange doesn’t have to be anything fancy or frilly, just something thoughtful. If you and your friend are both somewhere new for school, get them something specific to the area! If you’re super cool, you’ll write a handwritten note to go along with it. Open up the gifts on Facetime and it’ll be such a sweet surprise.

5: Let them know you miss them

It’s okay to miss your friends! Chances are, they miss you too. Don’t be afraid to be honest and vulnerable. It’s okay to let them know that you miss seeing them every day, having sleepovers, or going to Panera during study hall. You will make new friends in college, but hold on to the important relationships you have made thus far, they might just last a lifetime.