5 Valentine’s Day Ideas for Long-Distance Couples

Being in college can often incur long-distance relationships that may be hard to keep alive. Here are five ways to show your love this Valentine’s Day despite the distance between you and your partner!

1. watch a movie together

Find a movie – perhaps a romance or a romantic comedy – and watch it together! Pick one of your favorites, one of their favorites, or something neither of you has seen! For the latter, you will get to experience a movie for the first time together, even if you are not physically together. There are websites that allow you to create a movie watch party, you could Zoom and screen share, or you could simply press play at the same time!

2. send care packages

Make a care package and send it to your partner’s home or college! This way, you don’t have to wait until you see each other to exchange gifts for Valentine’s Day.

3. have a book club

If you’re both readers, host an online book club for just the two of you! Read the book in advance of Valentine’s Day and annotate it as you go. Then, you can get together and discuss the book – bonus points if it’s a romance! You can even mail each other your copies of the books, exchanging the annotations you took. If you do this, you could annotate about what parts of the book made you think of them.

4. order in

Both of you order in from your favorite restaurant and eat together over FaceTime or some other form of call. It’s not as romantic as a candlelit dinner, but you can still share a meal together! Even better if you DoorDash their favorite to them as a surprise.

5. play games

Find online games to play together! Start a Minecraft world and build a house together. You can’t be together in person, but you can be together in the game.

wrap up

While you’re always going to wish you could be with your partner – especially during big moments like the holidays, their birthday, and especially Valentine’s Day – it’s not always going to be possible. These are 5 simple and relatively affordable ways to spend Valentine’s Day with them, even from afar!