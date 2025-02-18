5 Restaurants I’ve been to in Gettysburg

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Gettysburg chapter.

The five restaurants I’ve eaten at so far in Gettysburg and my opinions and meal recommendations.

Gettysburg has a wide variety of restaurants in this historic town and in the time I’ve been here I have eaten at five so far. Those restaurants being Blue & Gray Bar & Grill, The Pub & Restaurant, The Upper Crust, O’Rorke’s Family Eatery, and Gettysburg Eddie’s. So I’ll share my thoughts and give some meal recommendations because I would eat at all of these places again.

Blue & Gray Bar & Grill

Blue & Gray Bar & Grill is probably my favorite restaurant so far. The food there is very good but there is one thing in particular that I cannot get enough of, their brisket-loaded fries. Everyone I’ve been to the restaurant with agrees that their food is amazing, especially those fries. But they have all kinds of food options ranging from burgers to soups and salads. The only downside is they can get really busy, but that just goes to show how popular the place is. You can check out their menu on their website.

https://www.bluegraybargrill.com

The Pub & Restaurant

The Pub & Restaurant was actually the first ever restaurant I went to in the Gettysburg town a few years ago when I came for Gettysburg College’s junior open house. Their food was good, and the atmosphere was nice. I haven’t been there recently, but I’ve been meaning to check it out again when I get the chance. It was overall a solid restaurant, and I think back every time I see it when I’m in town. They have a range of meal options you can find on their menu, which you can view on their site.

https://www.the-pub.com

The Upper Crust

The Upper Crust is the place to go to if you love pizza. They have other options like different appetizers, sandwiches, or salads. But what you really should go for is their 12-inch wood-fired pizzas. They have specialty pizzas, or you can customize one with your own pick from a wide range of toppings. They have a great atmosphere, and it can also be a good hang-out spot with some arcade games and pool tables for customers’ use. It is definitely worth a visit, check out their site to see for yourself.

https://www.the-pub.com

O’Rorke’s Family Eatery

O’Rorke’s Family Eatery is a classic Irish spot with a cozy pub vibe, and it’s a great spot for a good meal. Ranging from handhelds to some classic Irish dining they have a variety of meals for your liking. With a touch of history and Irish pride, this restaurant has a uniqueness that stands out in the Gettysburg community. Definitely worth a visit especially if you love Irish things and food or just history. Check out their site to see their menu and when they have live music events.

https://www.ororkes.com

Gettysburg Eddie’s

It’s been some time since I’ve visited Gettysburg Eddie’s, but that doesn’t mean the place isn’t good. If you’re a lover of both history and sports then this is the place for you. It’s a sports bar with a rustic vibe and is named after a baseball player born in Gettysburg (Edward Plank). Their food was quite good when I went, and while it is a bit of a touristy spot, it is still worth visiting. You can read more about the baseball player the restaurant is named after and also see the menu on their website.

https://gettysburgeddies.com/about-us

Wrap up

Overall Gettysburg is a town with a lot of cool restaurants, and I plan to try out and revisit many more in my time here as a student. Be sure to check these places out and support the local businesses.