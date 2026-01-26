3 Things To Do in Gettysburg for Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Gettysburg chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking to for something fun to do on Valentine’s Day either alone or with your partner? Then this article is for you! Below are some ideas of fun things to do in Gettysburg for Valentine’s Day!

1. Stop by presidents coffee for the valentine’s day specials

The first thing you can do is try out a new seasonal drink from Presidents Coffee! The menu ranges from lattes to matcha, giving you plenty of options to chose from, some of them even being chocolate covered strawberry inspired, perfect for the holiday! A drink from here will give you a nice, refreshing start to your day. Also, don’t miss out on their delicious pastries that are available year round. The chocolate chip cookie is always a hit!

2. reserve a wine and chocolate tasting at the gettysburg wine shop

Next, you can stop by just a few minutes away from Presidents Coffee for a fun Valentine Wine and Chocolate Pairing Tasting! You can choose either a led or self-guided option, allowing you a full experience and indulgence in the moment. Additionally, for each pairing, you can select between a dry and sweet option for your wine, catering to your liking! Spending this time alone or with a special someone would be the perfect sweet treat throughout the day. Don’t forget to stop by the shops next door and do some shopping!

3. Check out the Her campus galentine’s day event on february 13th

Now, this might not be on Valentine’s Day but it is the perfect way to start up the special weekend! Grab some your friends and stop by to enjoy card-making, snacks, Valentino perfume samples, and so much more. This is the perfect opportunity to spend some time with friends and build community in Gettysburg! Glat Lodge will be decorated in pink and red so make sure you’re picture ready to grab some pictures with your gals!

These are my top 3 things to do in Gettysburg to celebrate Valentine’s Day. I hope this article was helpful if you are looking for fun things to do in town and on campus! Have a great Valentine’s Day and try out one of these ideas to take advantage of the holiday joy!