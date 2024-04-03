Your Guide to Lip Products that are Worth Buying During the Sephora Spring Sale

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Lip products actually worth your money- from a certified Sephora girlie

Lip products are all the rage right now. From lip oils, to glosses to lip liners, lip combos are in for 2024. As a certified Sephora employee, a makeup artist, and a girls’ girl, it is my duty to introduce to you my carefully curated list of lip products that are definitely worth your money. Make sure you add these to your shopping list for the Sephora sale from April 4th to April 15th!

Lip Treatments

1- Summer Fridays Butter Balm ($24)

Now, I know these are all over TikTok, and as much as I love to de-influence TikTok trends, the Summer Fridays Butter Balms are actually worth the money and the hype. They’re hydrating without being sticky, they maintain hydration for hours, and they have a pretty good range of colors. These are also Vegan & Cruelty Free.

2- Olehenriksen Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment ($22)

If the Summer Fridays are sold out, or you’re looking for an alternative, your first stop has to be these Olehenriksen Peptide Treatments. The peptides in these help naturally define and fill in small lines in your lips for smoother, more hydrated lips. These are my go-to when my lips need a more intense hydration.

3- Topicals Slick Salve Glossy Lip Balm ($16)

Where do I even begin? At my Sephora, we call her the it-girl of all lip balms. The Topicals lip balm is a stunning, hydrating lip balm, packed with strengthening ceramides, softening glycerin, and a soft minty sensation. You can pair it with your favorite lip liner, or wear it on its own. Topicals is also a black owned brand with an incredible mission to donate 1% of profits to incredible organizations that support BIPOC mental health, education, and other resources. Plus Rico Nasty wears this lip balm, and if that doesn’t convince you I don’t know what will.

4- Isle Lip Balm SPF 30 ($15)

My favorite hidden gem has to be the Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm. The ingredient list on this balm is top tier; sea moss and aloe stem cells that protect your lips from the sun, repair your skin barrier, while smoothing and hydrating your lips. Not to mention it has SPF 30- perfect for summer.

Lip Glosses/Oils

1-Clarins Lip Oil ($30)

She’s the moment. She’s what the Dior lip oils think they are, and I’m not even sorry. These lip oils are more hydrating, less sticky and they leave a beautiful stain that keeps your lips in color all day long. If we’re dropping big girl money, walk away from Dior and head to Clarins.

2- INN Beauty Glaze Lip Oil ($18)

INN Beauty Project is dangerously underrated. Their lip oils are so hydrating, not at all sticky, and their color range is beautiful. My favorite part of these is the pomegranate extracts, which helps gently exfoliate your lips for softer, smoother lips.

3- Ami Cole Treatment Oil ($20)

Now this next one is for all the girls, but for my brown and black girlies, if you aren’t already on the Ami Colé hype, you need to be. Ami Colé is made to cater to every skin tone, and is especially inclusive of medium to darker skin tones. These lip oils give you a more sheer coverage if you’re a girl that likes some color, though they have more clear shades too. They’re so hydrating, and not at all sticky. 10/10 I recommend her every time.

4- Saie GloosyBounce Lip Gloss Oil ($22)

If you’re looking for something between a lip oil and a lip gloss, saie has the perfect product. These have the high shine look of a gloss, with the hydrating feel of an oil. These are my personal favorite to pair with a lip liner.

5- Lawless Forget the Filler Lip Plumping Gloss ($26)

For my girlies that like a plumping gloss, the Lawless Plumping Lip Gloss is the most underrated plumping gloss. These will give you that lowkey addictive plumping sensation for that smooth, full lips look. They also come in a great range of shades from pigmented velvets, to shimmers, to sheer washes of color.

Lip Liners

1- REFY Lip Sculpt Lip Liner and Setter ($26)

If I’m going out for the night, I guarantee you this is in my bag. These lip liners are so smooth, very pigmented, and so long lasting. The retractable tip eliminates the need for a sharpener, and what’s so unique about the REFY liners, is that they come with a transparent setter that sets your liner so you don’t have to worry about transfer or touch ups!

2- Makeup by Mario Lip Pencils ($24)

If you’re the kind of girl that likes a liner with a gloss or a lip oil, the Makeup by Mario Lip Pencils are definitely for you. These glide on smoothly and wear comfortably. They come with their own sharpener, and a small brush at the bottom. These brushes are perfect for blending out your lip liner to top with a gloss, or to mix with your favorite lipstick.

3-Rare Beauty Kind Words Lip Liner ($15)

If there’s one Rare Beauty product I think deserves more love, it’s their lip liners. These retractable liners are the perfect amount of pigment, with a great nude color range, and at an affordable price. I’m slowly making my way through all the colors, and I have yet to dislike one.

So, here’s my list. My top recommendations for lip products at Sephora to help you find your dream lip combo. I could go on and on about all the products at Sephora, so more lists to come! For now, I hope you’ve added some of these to your wishlist for your next Sephora trip. Until next time, happy shopping!