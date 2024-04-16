This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Like makeup, some hair products do not mix well with others or aren’t made for our hair types. Here are three tips that may help narrow down why your hair may not turn out how you’d like.

Figure out your hair type.

Hair types are generally categorized into straight, wavy, curly, and coils categories. Each of these hair types requires different levels of care. Straight hair types typically get away with little to no maintenance; a good shampoo and conditioner usually do the trick. Although, a lightweight oil can help give the hair some added shine. Wavy hair is the middle child of the hair type group. A good shampoo and conditioner can also work for wavy hair, but a lightweight curl creme may help hold the wave pattern throughout the day. Curly and coily hair tends to be on the dryer side, so lots of moisture is critical. Leave-in conditioner is the holy grail when it comes to curly girls. Heavier creams are often recommended for curlier hair types to avoid frizz, but gelled oils such as It’s a 10 Coily Miracle Gelled Oil are great options for firm but medium hold.

Figure out your hair density.

Hair density is the number of hair strands in a square-inch area on our scalp. The less hair in a square inch, the lower the density, and vice versa for thicker hair. Not only is it essential to use the right products for our hair type, but also to use the right amount of product. Many people with low-density hair, also called thin or fine hair, crave volume, so using volumizing products at the root and lightweight products on the ends that cater to your hair type can go a long way. Some people think the more products are used, the better the hair will look, but with thin hair, excessive products can weigh down the hair, and the hair can lose volume. Medium and high-density hair requires more product. A little hair hack is to gather your hair into a ponytail and lightly hold it with your thumb and pointer finger. Slide your fingers down, and the space between your two fingers is an excellent place to start when measuring how much hair product you should use. When it comes to thicker hair, coverage is critical!

Building a good hair routine

Finding a good hair routine can be a long journey, but here are some ways to start. Some things to look out for are hair products that dry out our hair and flake up, cause hair to become excessively oily, and, the biggest one, hair products that do not mix well together. A great place to start this journey is with shampoo and conditioner. Pureology’s Pure Volume line is a good combination of out-of-the-shower volumizing products for those seeking volume. For those with dryer hair, Pureology’s Hydrate line feels great on the scalp with its tingly minty properties and leaves the hair hydrated and soft. Mixing and matching shampoos and conditioners can be another way to handle the different hair struggles you may be facing. For example, if you want volume but want to hydrate your hair, use a volumizing shampoo and a hydrating conditioner. Focusing conditioner on the end of the hair is recommended, as putting it on the roots can cause it to become oily and flat.

Now it’s time to find products made for your hair type and target some concerns you may have. As I said earlier, curly girls need a little more moisture and often need heavier products to control frizz, but it is possible to have thin, curly hair. To target the lack of volume and hydration, use hair products that increase volume in the roots but also condition the curls. Reading labels is super helpful, especially those tiny fonts. Some products may use bigger fonts to emphasize what they target but not the hair type they are meant for. This is more common for curly hair types because most products intended for those with straight hair are not labeled for straight hair. Curly girls should look out for those products that use the keywords “Curly,” “Curls,” or “Coils.”

Last but not least, mix those hair products. A great way to test if products work together is to grab a small amount of both and combine them between the palms. Do the products get chunky? They most likely don’t work together. If the products mix in smoothly, it’s safe to bet they will work great together on your hair. Don’t be afraid to mix and match! You may just find your next favorite hair combo.