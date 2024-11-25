This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Every Marvel Movie Scheduled For 2025, and Why You Should See Them In Theaters

If you’re anything like me, you love movies— especially those in the superhero/villain genre. Personally, I’m a huge Marvel fan and always eager to see what’s coming next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). For a long time, Marvel was at the top of its game, always hitting the mark. However, since its release of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, the franchise has struggled with maintaining their momentum. Having said that, I think Marvel has been listening to the fans’ feedback, and they have some exciting projects coming up!

Captain America: Brave New World (February 14, 2025)

First up on Marvel’s agenda for 2025 is the fourth Captain America movie. I am so excited to see Anthony Mackie’s version of Captain America finally take to the big screen.

Synopsis: Sam Wilson is caught in the middle of an international incident after meeting with President Ross. Sam needs to discover the reason behind a dangerous plot before the true mastermind has the entire world in ruin.

Anthony Mackie’s role as Captain America has been in the making since Avengers: Endgame, and his role was solidified in the Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, the season ended with new villains and unresolved threads. Will any of these play a role in the film? Who knows. What we do know, aside from the synopsis, is that the movie reportedly deals with the aftermath of Eternals, where the main characters prevented a Celestial from destroying Earth. Could the events in this film directly influence Marvel’s next project, Thunderbolts?

Thunderbolts (May, 2025)

Now this is the film I’m most excited for. I’ve been hyped about this movie since it was just a rumor! Thunderbolts is set to release on May 2, 2025, and you do not want to miss this one.

Synopsis: A team of antiheroes is recruited by the government to undertake dangerous, secretive missions, unaware that it’s all a setup.

Yes, I know that’s a vague synopsis, but I promise this movie will be worth your while. The team of antiheroes includes Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, John Walker, Ghost, and Taskmaster. These antiheroes are sent separately for a “heist,” only to confront one another and realize it’s a trap when they are soon attacked. Each of these characters has a troubled past, some even with each other.

To fully experience Thunderbolts, I highly recommend watching the following movies and shows beforehand: Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Black Widow, Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye.

It seems these characters have one person in common: Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Is she behind this? And if so, what is her master plan? I guess we’ll find out in May!

Ironheart (June 24, 2025)

There hasn’t been much information released about the film Ironheart, even though it’s set to hit theaters in June. What we do know is that Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), also known as Ironheart, was first introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as an MIT student building her own version of the Iron Man suit.

Despite the lack of details, we can make some educated guesses about the film. I have several theories, one being that Riri might form an unlikely friendship with Peter Parker due to their shared interests and connections to MIT. Honestly, I really hope we see that happen, even if it’s just a cameo or part of an end-credit scene.

Fantastic Four: the First Steps (July 25, 2025)

Fantastic Four: The First Steps is a movie we still know very little about. Based on the teaser shown at D23 earlier this year, it seems to be a reimagining or remake of the original Fantastic Four. Regardless, I’m definitely counting down the days until its release—the cast is stacked! Pedro Pascal is set to play Mr. Fantastic, Joseph Quinn will take on the role of Johnny Storm, Vanessa Kirby will portray Susan Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will bring The Thing to life. With this lineup, this movie is definitely a must-see!