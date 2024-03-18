This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

THE TEA IS PIPING!!! Spoilers ahead!

The famous Netflix Show, Love Is Blind, recently released all their Season 6 episodes, including the reunion. For those who haven’t watched the show, Love is Blind is a reality TV series about testing an experiment by falling in love sight unseen and deciding at the altar if you want to marry the person you chose. The idea is to fall in love and date multiple people based on their personalities and not based on physical attraction.

Love is Blind decided to do something different this season’s reunion and involve past couples on the show to ask the recent cast questions and also update them on their married life. I personally enjoyed seeing all of the successful couples from the previous seasons.

Season 6 was by far the juiciest season yet with multiple couples breaking up before the altar and the drama that happened outside of the show. By the end of season 6, only one couple decided to get married and continue to be in a happy relationship for almost a year now. Jimmy and Amy were one of my favorite couples on the show because of the love you were able to see on screen.

The one couple I was heartbroken about not saying yes were Amber Desiree (AD) and Clay. At the altar, Clay decided to say no with the reason of not being ready for marriage (despite being on a show designed to get married at the end). AD was heartbroken over his choice and decided not to pursue a relationship outside of the show. At the reunion, Clay gave a heartfelt apology to AD and her family about how he treated her and how he regrets saying no at the altar. He talked about his struggles with his parent’s relationship and how that has carried over in his relationships in the past and is now in therapy working through it.

Three out of the five couples did not make it to the altar and decided to end their relationships before getting married. Kenneth and Brittany both bonded over their relationship with God but once they connected outside of the pods, they both mutually decided they weren’t a match. At the reunion, they talked about how they are great friends and continue to communicate every day.

Jeramey and Laura had a physical and emotional connection until they returned to their hometowns. One of the girls, Sarah Ann, who had a connection with Jeramey in the pods, decided after returning home that she would send a DM to Jeramey. This DM said that if his current relationship with his fiance didn’t work out, she would be open to dating him again. After Jeramey met Laura’s entire family, Jeramey decided to go to the bar and have drinks with his friends when Sarah Ann was at that same bar. They decided to talk to each other and ended up talking until 6 in the morning. When Jeramey returned home, Laura called him out for lying

about his shared location and decided that the relationship was not worth pursuing. In the reunion, Jeramey announced that he has been dating Sarah Ann since the show ended and they now live together. THE TEA IS PIPING!!!!

All over social media, Sarah Ann has been receiving a lot of hate for ending Jeramey and Laura’s relationship. Sarah Ann made her voice present at the reunion by yelling at the other castmates for making her feel excluded by her decision to send the DM.

Another couple that did not make it to the altar were Jimmy and Chelsea. Both Jimmy and Chelsea had a difficult time deciding between two people during their time in the pods but ultimately decided to get engaged to each other. Jimmy and Chelsea were full of drama when returning to their hometown and both struggled HUGELY with miscommunication. In the end, Jimmy was the one to break off the relationship with Chelsea due to her overstepping his boundaries. During the reunion, they acted cordially with each other. Outside of the show, there have been sightings of Jimmy and Chelsea having lunch together (pre-reunion) on Tiktok.

The other person Chelsea had a romantic connection with in the pods was Trevor. Trevor ended up proposing to Chelsea but she said no due to her intuition. It was found through social media that Trevor was in a relationship while going into the pods. During the reunion, the hosts of the show presented receipts of Trevor communicating with the other women that were found on social media. When questioning what his intentions were behind going onto the show, he blanked for multiple minutes before quickly apologizing to Chelsea and then leaving the stage. He stated during his time on the show he had no intention to hurt Chelsea in any way or was joining out of clout.

This definitely was damaging to Trevor’s reputation because he was a fan favorite from the ‘pod squad.’ His fans were disappointed because he presented with a goofy personality on the show.

The other person Jimmy was interested in was Jessica. Jessica was a single mom that has immense love for her daughter. I think ultimately Jimmy decided not to pursue Jessica because of her daughter and chose Chelsea instead. At the reunion, she said that she had a love for Chelsea and they had been close friends since the show ended. Jessica also announced that she will be joining season 2 of the reality TV show called Perfect Match. She said she was excited for this journey and her daughter is excited for her.

Overall, the show brought continuous surprises inside and outside of the show. How do you compare this season of Love is Blind to others? Do you have a favorite couple? Are you surprised about any of the cast?