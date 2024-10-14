Love is Blind: DC Edition – Where Finding Love is Tougher Than Getting a Bill Passed

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Is Love Really Blind in the Nation’s Capital? No.

For the first time in Love is Blind history, I do not have any firm couples that I know will say yes at the altar. Let’s go back a minute. Every time a new Love is Blind season comes out, my family and I will place our bets on who we think will say yes in the end.

From someone who has been here since season 1, I usually have a good sense of who will make it and who won’t. In the past, some couples have always surprised me by saying yes or no. For example, Milton and Lydia from season 5 (#hurricanemilton) have been together for 2 years. They were listed in my no category.

Based on the episodes out now and the TikTok resources, my list is all over the place. Here is a list of all the couples on season 7 and my family’s predictions:

Jamie:

Taylor and Garrett YES → Maybe 🙁

Ashley and Tyler Yes → No

Hannah and Nick NO

Monica and Stephen NO

Alexandra and Tim Yes??

Marissa and Ramses Yes??

Mom (not aware of TikTok information):

Taylor and Garrett Yes

Ashley and Tyler Yes

Hannah and Nick No

Monica and Stephen No

Alexandra and Tim No

Marissa and Ramses Yes

Finishing up episode 9 left me with a mixed bag of emotions because of the uncertainty of who is going to say yes.

As seen since the beginning, Taylor and Garrett have had unmatchable chemistry that led to their engagement. The reason why I am uncertain about Taylor and Garrett is because he texted his ex-girlfriend at the party where they met the rest of the cast. Another reason I feel like they might say no is because they’re both analytical people who have much more common sense than most who go on the show. This may lead them to say no because of the reality of the situation. If they did say no, I do believe that they are/were in a relationship after the altar.

As for Ashley and Tyler, I was a hardcore fan of them and found them incredibly adorable. But, I hope she said no because of what has recently come out about him on Facebook and TikTok. Turns out Tyler is a full-time dad who had left his kids for over a year now and proceeded to not mention it in the pods to Ashley. I think Ashley deserves better and I’m disappointed to no longer support this couple.

Hannah and Nick, I feel like it is self-explanatory as to why I think they shouldn’t get married because of how they treat each other since they’ve matched. I just don’t see them lasting long if they do end up getting married. But I also think Hannah and Leo wouldn’t have worked out either.

Monica and Stephen broke it off in episode 8 where Monica confronts Stephen about his messaging and planning to cheat on Monica with another woman. Even if this incident didn’t happen, I really didn’t see them saying yes at the altar.

Alexandra and Tim are a couple that caught me off guard when watching the show. They’re not my favorite couple on season 7 of Love is Blind but I do think they have a sweet story with the potential to have a healthy marriage. In the end, I hope they work out.

Finally, Marissa and Ramses went from being my least favorite couple to one of my top 2 because of how they adore each other. I do see them possibly saying yes because they did not have many fights while on the show. The only thing that bothers me is the disapproval Ramses has against Marissa for being in the Navy.

Stay tuned for a part 2 update of who gets married in my next article!