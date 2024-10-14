This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

Why you should listen to them

If you’re looking to expand your playlist or obsess over a new band, look no further. Inhaler just announced they’ve been working on new music, so it’s the perfect time to start listening to them.

I’ve been a fan of this band for a couple of years now, and I feel like I’m always recommending their music to those unfamiliar with them. Let me tell you a little about Inhaler—they may end up being your new favorite band.

Background

Inhaler is an alternative rock, pop-rock, and indie rock band based in Ireland, consisting of lead singer Eli Hewson, guitarist Josh Jenkins, drummer Ryan McMahon, and bassist Robert Keating (all of whom happen to be in their early twenties).

The band started back in 2012 but really began taking off in 2019 after releasing several singles, some of which later appeared on the tracklist of their debut album.

Of these singles, I would have to say my favorites are “My Honest Face” (one of their most popular songs) and “We Have to Move On” (this single was not on Inhaler’s debut album, and I personally think it’s criminally underrated).

When the band was just starting to gain traction, the pandemic hit, leaving them unable to continue their shows. Despite this setback, Inhaler managed to make it work by creating and releasing their debut album.

Music

Let me reiterate: Inhaler’s music is so good, and you need to listen to them! I recommend starting with their most popular songs, according to Apple Music: “My Honest Face,” “Cheer Up Baby,” and “Love Will Get You There.” And don’t forget to check out the songs I previously mentioned.

Inhaler has two albums: It Won’t Always Be Like This and Cuts & Bruises. Both albums stay true to the band and their take on various rock genres, yet each manages to have its own distinct vibe. If you like The Killers or early Arctic Monkeys music, Inhaler is a must-listen.

Why You Should Join Their Fan Base

Inhaler is just a great band. They have amazing music, and the energy at their concerts is something else. You can tell they really love what they do and how close they are as bandmates, and that energy is reflected in both their music and their fan base. I may be biased, but I truly think Inhaler is a band worth checking out, even if you’re just a casual listener.

What’s Next?

Inhaler kicked off the American leg of their tour on October 11th, but unfortunately, they won’t be in the DMV area.

Luckily for us, Inhaler recently revealed that they’ve been working on new music, so they should be headed back this way in 2025. If not, I’m sure I’ll find a show to travel to—after all, I did travel all the way to Dublin, Ireland, to see the final show of their 2023 tour!

Whether you travel to a show or not, I hope to see you at an Inhaler concert next time they’re around!