Horror, Feminism, and Petra Collins

This horror season, one creative stands out the most with her stylistic blend of artistry, feminism, and horror: Canadian artist and director of photography Petra Collins. The art that Collins offers does much more than just shock and scare, it first brings awe and amazement with its dream-like, sweet, and huey photographs. Sometimes it’s even characterized as the perfect approach to capturing the “Female Gaze.” In the spirit of spooky, what will be most exciting and feminist validating is taking the time to appreciate artists like Petra Collins that present the beautiful paradox of the violent feminine.

Collin’s approach to her art is a very personal tribute. In a podcast interview with Artsy, she reflects on her experiences in girlhood, revealing how in her youth she craved horror, not just as a genre, but also as a way of confronting the complexities of her own feminine identity. For her, girlhood didn’t look like what the media often portrays: pretty dresses and dainty smiles. It looked “pretty untidy,” and was instead what she described as a mix of beautiful and nasty. The world, and the media we consume, are incredibly oversaturated with idealistic images of women. And what Collin’s art embraces most is the rawness and subtle imperfection of women. There is so much sweetness in her art that at first glance it appears slightly surreal, from the hues to the color palette and presentation. But it is never untainted. Intentionally intertwined with a bit of horror, her work is almost always multidimensional and unapologetically real. Making this central theme and tension feel so validating for other individuals who grew up with a skewed sense of femininity, craving cathartic reckoning.

And if you were looking to spice up your Halloween watchlist with some feminist horror this season, Petra Collins made note of her favorites. If you’re into movies that challenge societal norms and delve into themes of violence, revenge, and everything gross, these are some of her must-see films. One is Miss 45, a brutal and inherently feminist revenge story. Or Raw, a take on girlhood and coming-of-age but through cannibalism. And of course, the classic The Exorcist makes her list, featuring one of horror’s most iconic female protagonists. These picks promise a perfect blend of chills and thought-provoking commentary.

It goes without saying that Petra Collins work is influential and culturally interrupting. But it can also be fun to recognize her contributions to the mainstream culture artwork we see today. Most notably, Collins has also collaborated with pop culture icons like Olivia Rodrigo, directing the visually fun and captivating music video for *Good 4 U.*

By merging beauty and horror, tenderness and rage, Petra Collins uses her work to challenge us to rethink the ways we understand girlhood, femininity, and the raw complexities of female experience. She, with her art, creates space where imperfection is not only embraced, but revealed and celebrated.