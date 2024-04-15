Give yourself a much deserved break from finals with the Dangerous Damsels book series: a review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at George Mason University chapter.

The Dangerous Damsels book series, by India Holton, is one of my favorite series of all time. It’s romantic and captivating and unlike nothing you’ve ever read before. I have reread the first two books (out of three) several times over the past two years and I cannot recommend them enough.

The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels is the first book of the series, and had been on my reading list for so long before I finally decided to purchase it when I saw it at a local bookstore. The second I realized that it was enemies to lovers (and I mean true knife-to-the-throat, forbidden tension enemies to lovers!!!) I knew it was going to be my next read and it did not disappoint.

The Wisteria Society is an infamous society made up of female pirates who fly houses instead of ships and rob high English society. Cecilia Bassingwaite, the female main character, is a 19-year-old junior Wisteria Society member in Victorian England who lives with her aunt. She is bold and unapologetic but also very empathetic and kind. I loved the duality of her character and she is definitely one of my favorite characters ever. Ned Lightbourne, aka my new favorite book boyfriend and the male main character, is an assassin hired by Lady Armitage, Cecilia’s aunt’s arch enemy (and good friend, it’s complicated) to take out Cecilia. Obviously she means it in the murderous way, but Ned is drawn to Cecilia from the moment they meet. Ned and Cecilia have such good chemistry and their interactions with each other are so realistic and fun.

Although romance is a big part of the book, the plot focuses on trying to thwart the plans of an evil villain that opposes everything the Wisteria Society stands for. I loved the action as well as the romance that unfolds along with it. This villain also happens to have a personal tie to a character (or several) that make his character and this story very interesting.

The League of Gentlewoman Witches is the second book in the Dangerous Damsels series and was just as good as the first, if not better! It’s honestly hard for me to decide which is better because they’re pretty different and both are so good.

The story follows Charlotte Pettifer, a witch in Victorian England, who is determined to get back a magic amulet that she views as belonging to her family. The problem is that every witch (and pirate) in Victorian England views that amulet as rightfully theirs as well. The secondary plot line is the growing romance between Charlotte and Alex, a charismatic pirate with a small role in the first book. I loved their enemies to lovers storyline and how their romance was less focused on simply getting together and more on the internal struggles they both have when it comes to commitment and falling in love. I thought their conclusion was very well written and their chemistry throughout the entire book undeniable. I’m genuinely obsessed with them just as much as I was obsessed with Ned and Cecilia in the first book.

Both Cecilia and Charlotte are such relatable and strong female characters. I really love how neither of them give up anything for love. Instead they find love in their respective male counterparts who love and appreciate everything about them. Alex and Ned are truly unparalleled book boyfriends.

If you love fantasy romances or fun historical-based fiction definitely check out the Dangerous Damsels series! I highly recommend both this book and the first. Both are under 350 pages so they’re the perfect light read for the end of the semester. I promise you’ll love the characters!