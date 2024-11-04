Everything You Missed at Kamala Harris’ D.C. Rally

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“As Americans, we rise and fall together.”

Tuesday, October 29th, 2024, one week before election day, Kamala Harris hosted a rally in Washington, D.C., with the hopes of bringing in the last couple of straggler voters. Her goal was to convince the final few of who she is and what she stands for.

Hosted at the same location as the January 6th Trump rally that took place in 2021, the Harris rally took in more than 40,000 people through security, with even more on the perimeters. This brought the attendance to over 75,000 attendees, surpassing the last rally attendance record by over 45,000 people. For reference, that’s 3.85 Madison Square Gardens.

Speaking of Madison Square Garden, Donald Trump hosted a rally in the space on Sunday, October 27th, to address his voters. Instead, more seeds of division were sewn. Trump invited “comedian” Tony Hinchcliffe of the “Kill Tony” podcast to be one of the opening speakers at the event. Hinchcliffe used his 15 minutes of fame to dehumanize people and spew hatred.

He referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” and also felt the need to make racist comments about Latinos, African Americans, and Jewish people. Despite the backlash from this, Trump is still insisting that the rally was a “lovefest” when asked about the events at Mar-a-lago on Tuesday.

During her rally, Kamala Harris addressed all of the people of America, retelling the story of the January 6th insurrection. She spoke about Trump’s obsession with revenge, his demand for unchecked power, and his plan to divide the people of America. She also took the time to re-inform, and also inform, the citizens of America of who she is and what she fights for.

She spoke of who she was before being the vice president of the United States, a prosecutor and a top law enforcement officer, who always had the drive to protect hard working Americans who aren’t always seen or heard. She wants everyone to have a chance to have a voice. Here is a list of the issues and plans she talked about:

Delivering tax cuts

Enacting the first ever federal ban on price gouging on groceries

Caping the of price of insulin

Limit out of pocket prescription costs

Affordable housing

First Time home buyers assistance

Child tax credit

Medicare to cover the cost of home care

Reproductive rights and freedom

Removing abortion bans

Signing the Border Security Bill

Passing immigration reform

Kamala Harris not only spoke about who she is and what her goals are, but she also brought up Trump’s plans and actions. She talked about his goals to deliver tax cuts to his billionaire donors, his past attempts to cut Medicare and Social Security, and his plan to enact a nationwide abortion ban with no exceptions. In addition to that, he also wants to restrict access to birth control and IVF treatments, forcing states to monitor women’s pregnancies.

Kamala Harris said “On day one if elected, Donald Trump will walk into that office with an enemies list. When elected, I will walk in with a to-do list, full of priorities of what I will get done for the American people.” Kamala Harris addressed the American people during her entire speech. She said “As Americans, we rise and fall together.” She spoke to Democrats, Republicans, and Independents, decided voters and undecided voters. She spoke to everyone. “Unlike Donald Trump, I don’t believe people who disagree with me are the enemy; He wants to put them in jail, I’ll give them a seat at the table.” She talked about the best interests for everybody, not just her party. “I pledge to you to approach my work with the joy and optimism that comes from making a difference in people’s lives and I pledge to be a president for all Americans and to always put country above party and self.”

The United States of America has heard a lot from the two presidential candidates. Fact checking has been helpful to sort out right from wrong, but ultimately, it’s up to the voters. Months of listening and preparation all boils down to you and the pen. When you are at the polls, all of the rallies, news coverage, and media spirals around to one decision. Who will be the best leader of this country?

Not for one person. Not for one state. Not for one party. For the United States of America, made up of all walks of life. Made up of immigrants from all around the world since day one. Made up of people of all different backgrounds. Made up of young girls who aspire to have a leader just like them. Made up of elderly people who want to afford healthcare. Made up of teenagers who want to feel safe when they go to school. Made up of single mothers, and working class fathers. Made up of people like me, who struggle with mental health. And made up of people like you. So, we must ask, who will represent everyone?

“These United States of America, we are not a vessel for the schemes of wannabe dictators. The United States of America is the greatest idea humanity ever devised, a nation big enough to encompass all our dreams, strong enough to withstand any fracture or fissure between us, and fearless enough to imagine a future of possibilities.” – Kamala Harris, Oct. 29th, 2024

Kamala Harris has provided evidence to that question. Now it’s time for you to pick up the pen and answer.

Full transcript of final speech: https://theblackwallsttimes.com/2024/10/30/full-transcript-of-vice-president-kamala-harriss-ellipse-speech/